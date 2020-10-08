5 Greek islands added to travel corridor list, no countries removed
Another Thursday brings more changes to England’s travel corridor list. Later than in weeks past, Transport Secretary Grant Schapps announced at 5:05 p.m. that no countries would be removed from England’s travel corridors list. Additionally, Schapps detailed that Lesvos, Tinos, Serifos, Santorini and Zakynthos were being added to the list, rendering travel to the Greek islands more accessible for the time being.
Transport Secretary Grant Schapps made the announcement on his Twitter that as of 4 a.m. on Saturday, 10 October, travellers entering England from the Greek islands of Lesvos, Tinos, Serifos, Santorini and Zakynthos will no longer have to quarantine for 14 days. Arrivals into England before Saturday morning are still required to quarantine.
This week we saw adjustments to the travel corridors list at a regional level. Last month, the government unveiled its regional corridor approach. With it, the government can make decisions based on regions — like islands — rather than placing or removing an entire country from the list.
For example, while travellers can still go to mainland Greece and some Greek islands without having to quarantine on return to England, two islands now require a quarantine. Passengers returning to England from Mykonos and Crete still have to quarantine.
Last week, the government removed Turkey, Poland and Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba from the travel corridors list, while at the same time adding no new countries to the list.
Interestingly, the government unveiled its Global Travel Taskforce this week, which could see some changes to this travel corridor approach to international travel in the future. Airline and travel industry executives have long pressed the government to adopt a testing alternative to quarantining in order to reestablish tourism to and from the U.K.
The development of the Global Travel Taskforce is a step in the direction of establishing an alternative to the 14-day quarantine requirement. However, for the time being, travellers entering England from non-travel corridor countries are still expected to follow the mandatory quarantine requirements.
It’s worth noting that Thursday’s changes apply to travellers arriving in England, not the whole of the U.K. Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have largely introduced their own sets of travel corridors, which can differ from that of England’s.
The government has said several times that it’s keeping its travel corridor list under review constantly. At any moment, the government could add or remove countries from its list.
