It’s official: Aer Lingus to launch 4 transatlantic routes from Manchester to the US and Caribbean
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Aer Lingus confirmed on Wednesday that it will be launching direct, nonstop flights from Manchester to the United States and the Caribbean. In total, the Irish carrier will launch four transatlantic flights from Manchester to New York, Boston, Orlando and Barbados.
As of 29 July, Aer Lingus will launch its first-ever transatlantic service from Manchester to the U.S. by flying to New York (JFK) and Orlando (MCO). Then, on 20 October, Aer Lingus will begin flying from Manchester (MAN) to Barbados (BGI). Finally, in summer 2022, the airline will fly from Manchester (MAN) to Boston (BOS).
Sign up to receive the daily TPG newsletter for more travel news!
Two of the routes — to JFK and BOS — will be operated by Aer Lingus’ new Airbus A321LR. When the JFK route first launches, the airline will become the first to operate transatlantic flights from the U.S. to the U.K. with the narrow-body A321LR on regularly scheduled services.
On the leisure routes — to MCO and BGI — Aer Lingus will utilise one of its wide-body Airbus A330 aircraft.
“We are delighted to offer high-quality, direct, nonstop, business and leisure travel options, at very reasonable prices for travellers and holidaymakers across the North of England,” Aer Lingus Chief Commercial Officer David Shepherd said in a statement. “Aer Lingus has been flying to North America for more than 60 years and we also have a proud history with Manchester Airport.”
The transatlantic routes from Manchester were a long time coming. Reports of the routes had been circulating for months before Aer Lingus announced them as official on Wednesday.
Residents in the North of England, in particular those in the North West, will now have the option to book using Avios for direct transatlantic travel from Manchester to Boston (BOS), New York (JFK), Orlando (MCO) and Barbados (BGI) instead of travelling to London.
Award redemption rates will be offered at the following levels:
- Manchester – New York: 20,000 Avios in summer 2021 (13,000 in autumn/winter 2021)
- Manchester – Orlando: 25,000 Avios in summer 2021 (16,250 in autumn/winter 2021)
- Manchester – Barbados: 16,2500 Avios in autumn/winter 2021 when the route launches.
Award rates to Boston were not included in Wednesday’s announcement.
Related: US green lights Aer Lingus membership in American-British Airways partnership
Aer Lingus said that with the establishment of the four routes from Manchester to the U.S. and the Caribbean, it will have created 120 job opportunities in the North of England — mostly in cabin crew roles.
Related: Aer Lingus business class on the A321neo, Dublin to Philadelphia
Featured image by NurPhoto/Getty
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.