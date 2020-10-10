Inside Airbus’ posh new A220-100 private jet, ACJ TwoTwenty
When Alberto Riva had a chance to experience Delta’s new Airbus A220, he declared it “love at first flight.” With a wide cabin, high-tech features, spacious seating and large windows, the aircraft were formerly known as C Series has been a hit with passengers and airlines alike.
It’s certainly no surprise that the A220 has caught the eye of business jet operators, too. Airbus just received six orders for its fuel-efficient narrow-body plane, capable of flying 18 passengers some 6,500 miles with 25% lower fuel burn than similar previous-generation aircraft.
While most private jet customers travel in far smaller planes, such as the Gulfstream G500 and Embraer Phenom 300E models that I’ve had a chance to experience on demo flights, there are certainly more-spacious alternatives available. Crystal Skye can fly 88 guests all the way across the world in comfort, for example. And Emirates customers can charter a suite-filled Airbus A319.
The Airbus TwoTwenty falls between those relative behemoths and smaller corporate jets, offering amenities like private bedrooms, showers, lounges, lie-flat seating and more.
Customers can choose from a variety of high-tech features, including speedy connectivity and dimming windows, similar to those offered on Boeing’s Dreamliner.
The first ACJ TwoTwenty will be operated by Comlux Aviation, which expects to fly its new aircraft beginning in 2023. Comlux ordered a second TwoTwenty as well, with four other aircraft going to undisclosed buyers.
Featured photo courtesy of Airbus.
