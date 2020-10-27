What it’s like to get the ‘celebrity treatment’ at LAX’s PS
Looking to elevate your travel experience, before you even step on board the plane? If you’re flying through Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), there’s a service that lets you bypass the passenger terminal entirely, making it possible for high-profile travellers to avoid unwanted encounters, and wait for their flight with amenities you won’t find at any other lounge at LAX.
You’ll get a rare look behind the facility’s heavily fortified walls in the second episode of TPG’s new YouTube series, Airplane Mode, following my inside look at New York City’s completely redesigned LaGuardia Airport (LGA).
Before we get started, I want to address the elephant in the room: Throughout the episode, you’ll notice that every single person (myself included) is not wearing a mask. That’s because this episode was filmed before the pandemic. Had we been filming today, I would have had my face covered on both flights, of course, and everywhere in between.
With that out of the way, it’s time to join me on a super-posh LAX adventure. See what it’s like to begin and end your airport experience in true luxury, at Los Angeles’ PS.
As I explain in the video, a PS membership doesn’t come cheap. Expect to pay $4,500 (about £3,459) per year to join, plus $3,150 (about £2,421) each time you use the facilities, with that rate covering up to four guests. Non-members can access PS as well, but you’ll pay $4,150 (about £3,190) each time you’re there.
There’s also a new members-only service, called PS Direct. For $3,450 (about £2,652) for up to four travellers, members can be driven home directly from their arriving aircraft — an especially appealing offering for anyone looking to minimize their interactions during the pandemic.
