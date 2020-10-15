Alaska Airlines sets new date for full Oneworld membership
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Alaska Airlines has a new date for when it will be a full-fledged member of the Oneworld alliance: 31 March 2021.
The date is about three months later than executives planned when the Seattle-based carrier was officially invited to join the alliance in July. However, it is on par with the “sometime late Q1” timeline that was disclosed in September.
Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and to ensure you never miss anything, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
One thing that has not changed are the benefits Oneworld membership will bring to Alaska frequent flyers. They will still be able to earn and burn miles across the alliance’s 13 member carriers, use lounges around the world and have access to more than 1,000 destinations across the alliance map.
In addition, frequent flyers on other Oneworld members will have access to Alaska’s network and lounges. This includes the new flagship lounge that the airline opened at its Seattle/Tacoma International Airport (SEA) base in 2019.
“We are officially joining a family with some of the best airlines in the world,” Nathaniel Pieper, senior vice president of fleet, finances and alliances at Alaska, said in a statement on 12 October.
“The possibilities are tremendous.”
Alaska’s Oneworld membership is part and parcel with an expanded codeshare arrangement with American Airlines. The carriers have expanded the number of flights carrying each airline’s code from West Coast hubs in the U.S. including Los Angeles (LAX) and Seattle. At the same time, American plans to begin new international service between Alaska’s Seattle home and London Heathrow (LHR), Bangalore (BLR) and Shanghai Pudong (PVG) in 2021.
The codeshare expansion includes several of Alaska’s new routes from LAX — to Boise (BOI), Missoula (MSO) and Spokane (GEG) — that it launched in 2020, according to Cirium schedule data.
Related: Alaska Airlines delays full Oneworld membership to early 2021
Featured image by Alberto Riva/The Points Guy
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.