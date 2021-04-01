Alaska Airlines award tickets now bookable on British Airways website
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
After months of anticipation, Alaska Airlines officially joined the Oneworld alliance on Wednesday 31 March 2021. This means Alaska Airlines is now a partner with all Oneworld airlines, so members of any Oneworld airline loyalty programme can earn and redeem miles on Alaska Airlines flights.
Alaska Airlines and British Airways have actually been partners since long before Alaska joined Oneworld. However, British Airways members couldn’t redeem their Avios for Alaska-operated flights online. Instead, the process involved finding Alaska saver award space via another airline website and then calling British Airways to book the award ticket. There was often some hold time involved and it was a time-consuming process.
But that all changed on Wednesday.
Alaska Airlines award tickets are now bookable on the British Airways website and display alongside other Oneworld partner awards. This change was noticed early Wednesday morning and likely rolled out shortly after Alaska’s official Oneworld admittance.
You can book Alaska award tickets with Avios through the “book with Avios” page. You will search there like you would for any other British Airways award ticket and you should be presented with all flights with open award space. That said, BA.com is known to exclude certain partner flights, so it’s worth cross-checking with another Oneworld search tool.
You can still call British Airways to book awards not listed on its website.
Remember, you can use British Airways Avios to book short-haul flights for a very reasonable award price. Nonstop flights of up to 651 miles in length are 7,500 Avios in economy while flights up to 1,151 miles are 9,000 Avios per BA’s distance-based award chart. You can use this to score great deals on short-haul flights and — in some cases — get a better deal than if you were to redeem Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan miles on the same flight.
Remember, you can earn BA Avios with an Avios co-branded credit card or by transferring points from American Express Membership Rewards.
Bottom line
It’s great to see British Airways add Alaska Airlines flights to its award booking engine. This makes it even easier to get a great deal on Alaska Airlines award flights without investing the time it takes to call and secure awards over the phone. We’re hopeful that other Oneworld carriers will follow suit in the coming weeks by adding Alaska flights to their own award search engines.
Feature photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.