Travellers with Masks: This airline’s amazing new video reminds us all to mask up
Alaska just published what might be my favourite safety video of all time.
OK, well, it’s not actually a pre-flight safety video, but the airline’s newest YouTube video is sure to remind you that it doesn’t tolerate Flyers Without Masks on its flights.
Alaska’s take on Men Without Hats’ one-hit-wonder “Safety Dance” reiterates everything the airline is doing to keep you safe on your next flight — and, yes, it’s just as catchy as the original.
Take a look for yourself:
Remember, you have to wear a mask on all major U.S. and European airlines and you should sanitise your hands as often as you can. Then, rest assured that it’s pretty safe to fly during the coronavirus pandemic — HEPA filters clean the air, and new air is circulated regularly.
Depending on who you’re flying with, not following this simple rule means you’ll be removed from the flight and possibly banned from the airline.
So, if your friends don’t wear a mask — and why don’t they mask!? — you’ll surely have to leave them behind, even if you have an Alaska companion fare.
