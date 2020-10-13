American Airlines completes Beijing realignment with move to new Daxing airport
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
American Airlines will move to Beijing’s giant new Daxing airport in March, completing the realignment of U.S. carriers in the Chinese capital.
The Oneworld Alliance carrier will operate its first flight to Daxing (PKX) on March 27, marking its return to Beijing after a more than year-long hiatus, American said recently. American will offer daily service between Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) and Daxing with a Boeing 787-8.
Tickets for American’s service to Daxing went on sale on Monday. Introductory one-way economy fares between Dallas/Fort Worth and Beijing begin at £682.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news!
The move marks the expected realignment of U.S. air service to Beijing. In 2021, American and Delta Air Lines will have both moved to Daxing where their partners — China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines, respectively — operate hubs. United Airlines will remain at Beijing Capital (PEK), where its partner Air China maintains a hub.
Delta was due to move to Daxing on March 28 but has yet to set a date for its return to Beijing. The SkyTeam Alliance carrier resumed flights to Shanghai Pudong (PVG) in June.
American, Delta and United all suspended flights to Beijing during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic in February.
Related: China’s president opens Beijing’s massive new Daxing airport
Beijing Daxing opened in September 2019. With a massive new star-shaped terminal designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, it can handle 72 million passengers annually with contact gates for 79 planes.
Chinese authorities built Daxing with to relieve congestion at Beijing Capital. The city’s primary airport was the second busiest in the world with more than 100 million travellers in 2018, according to Airports Council International (ACI) data.
When American lands at Daxing, it will be smaller in Beijing than it was before the pandemic. The airline will not resume flights between Los Angeles (LAX) and Beijing next year, having returned rights to fly the route to the U.S. Department of Transportation in July.
Related: American drops 19 long-haul routes; cuts in LAX, adds in Seattle
Featured image by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.