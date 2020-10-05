Amex extends 50% bonus when paying with points for Gold cardholders
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the extended offer.
American Express U.K. has extended one of its two offers for cardholders of its Preferred Rewards Gold Credit Card. After launching the offers in August, as of Monday, Amex has extended the option to use points as payment with a 50% bonus.
Sign up to receive the daily TPG newsletter for more credit card offers!
The first offer, which remains the same since launch, is the ability to earn double Membership Rewards points at certain popular U.K. retailers. Gold cardholders will now earn 3 points (instead of 1) per £1 spent at popular outlets including Deliveroo, Esso, Aldi, Superdrug and Currys PC World. As is usually the case with all Amex offers, the offer must first be saved to the card either via the app or online.
This offer remains available until 21 November 2020.
Related: The ultimate guide to U.K. Amex Membership Rewards
The second offer, which has been extended, is a 50% bonus of the value of Membership Rewards points when using “Use Points towards Purchases”. While 50% is indeed a great bonus, we rarely advocate spending Membership Rewards points on anything other than flight or hotel redemptions, as that’s where you generally find the most value.
However, if you have no plans to travel anytime soon and have lots of points but are short on cash, it might be worth considering taking up this offer. After the extension announced on Monday, cardholders can benefit from this offer until 21 November 2020.
Related: 5 ways to use Membership Rewards Points that you might not know exist
These offers are available to personal Preferred Rewards Gold Cardmembers, and small business cardholders are excluded.
Featured image by John Gribben/The Points Guy
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.