American Express dropping 1 hotel elite status benefit from the Platinum Card
American Express is dropping one of the benefits of its most-premium card. As of 1 April, the Platinum Card from American Express will no longer offer complimentary Shangri-La status as a perk.
For years, the Platinum Card has offered Jade status within the Shangri-La Golden Circle loyalty programme. However, as of 1 April 2021, the perk will no longer be an option for new enrollees, as is showing on American Express’ website.
This benefit isn’t going away immediately — you’ll still have time to take advantage for up to one year. So long as you’ve enrolled in the benefit by 31 March 2021, you’ll be able to keep your Jade status for that year until it expires within the Golden Circle programme.
However, as of 1 April, you’ll no longer be able to enrol in the programme. Because of that, if you’ve yet to enrol in the programme through the Amex Platinum, you’ll want to do so before 31 March.
Jade is the mid-level tier in the Shangri-La Golden Circle programme. It typically requires that members spend 20 nights or complete 10 stays in order to achieve. With it, you’ll get perks like priority check-in, daily breakfast, an upgrade if available and more.
It’s unfortunate that American Express is removing a benefit from its most-premium card. Since the start of the pandemic, American Express has made clear that it’s attempted to add value to the Platinum Card. As a charge card that’s targeted towards frequent travellers, many of its most-popular perks have been rendered useless.
While Amex has introduced some limited-time perks to the card in the form of bonus points, additional savings and Amex Offers, they have been sporadic. Unfortunately, with the removal of this hotel status benefit, it’s a permanent change to the card’s offering.
That being said, it’s one of the more niche hotel status offerings that come with the card. While Amex will stop offering Shangri-La status as a benefit, Platinum Card holders will still be able to get complimentary Hilton Honors Gold status, Marriott Bonvoy Gold status, Radisson Rewards Gold status and Melia Rewards Gold status.
Currently, the Platinum Card comes with a welcome bonus of 30,000 Membership Rewards points after you spend £4,000 in the first three months. Based on TPG U.K.’s most recent valuations, those points are worth £420, which help to offset the £575 annual fee in the first year.
Featured photo courtesy of the Shangri-La Singapore.
