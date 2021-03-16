Amex Gold Cardholders can now register to earn 1,000 bonus points after spending £200
Another day, another round of targeted offers from American Express. This time around, it’s for cardholders of the Preferred Rewards Gold Card.
With this latest announcement, Amex Gold Cardmembers can take advantage of two new promotions: one for bonus points and one for access to a special foodie event.
First and foremost, the bonus points. Until 12 April, eligible Gold Cardmembers can earn 1,000 bonus Membership Rewards points when they spend thank £200 or more anywhere. The £200 is in cumulative spend, so can be made across multiple purchases and retailers.
Based on TPG’s most recent valuations, the 1,000 bonus Membership Rewards points are worth £14 — not a bad return for spending you would otherwise be putting on the card.
Ultimately, the offer is as simple as registering your eligible Gold Card and spending £200 on it by 12 April. That’s it. You’ll need to log in to your Amex account to manually save the offer.
According to the terms of the offer, it’s only available to the first 75,000 cardholders that register. So, if you’re interested, you’ll want to act sooner rather than later.
Secondly, as part of Amex’s announcement, it’s inviting Gold Cardmembers to a one-off event. On 20 March, two of Britain’s leading chefs, Jason Atherton and Melissa Hemsley, will recreate their favourite at-home dishes. The two chefs will deliver their favourite recipes in pre-recorded videos before joining cardmembers for a live Q&A session hosted by “Masterchef” judge William Sitwell.
The event is complimentary to Gold Cardholders and available through Eat Life, the ongoing programme of foodie events for cardholders. You can register for the event here.
Ultimately, these are both nice offers from American Express to reward cardholders of its Gold Card. The card currently comes with a welcome bonus of 20,000 Membership Rewards points after spending £3,000 in the first three months — worth £280 based on TPG’s most recent valuations. The card comes with a £140 annual fee, which is waived for the first year.
