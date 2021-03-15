Amex Offer: Earn 2 bonus Avios on purchases of £1 or more
American Express offers some cardholders special promotions where you can earn bonus points or cash back on your purchases, simply known as Amex Offers. When you register the offer to your card and meet the spending requirement, you’ll be on your way to bonus points or extra cash.
If you have a British Airways American Express Premium Plus Card and you have been targeted for this Amex Offer, you’ll earn 2 bonus Avios for all purchases of £1 or more. If you have the no-annual-fee version of the cobranded BA Amex, it might be worth checking to see if you’ve been targeted.
Login to your app now to make sure you don’t miss out — the Offer is only available to the first 80,000 members who save it to their card!
The bonus earning applies to all purchases of £1 or more, whether made in store or online.
In other words, that’s 3.5 Avios per pound spent on normal purchases, or 5 Avios per pound spent directly with British Airways.
While at first, that doesn’t seem like a lot, it’s the small purchases with this offer that will see you racking up the Avios. For example, when buying a coffee, meal deal or a single Tube journey, you’ll earn the bonus Avios — and they’ll start to add up.
The offer is valid until 15 June 2021. Additionally, there’s a maximum of 4,000 bonus Avios you can earn as part of this offer — that’s a total of £2,000 of spending. Based on TPG U.K.’s most recent valuations, those 4,000 bonus Avios are worth £44 — not a bad return on purchases you’re already making regardless.
While we spotted this offer on British Airways American Express Premium Plus Card it’s worth noting that not all Offers are available to all members at the same time, and some offers may have different savings or cash-back amounts. The terms and conditions state that this offer only applies to those cardmembers who were targeted.
To add this Amex Offer to your card, log in to your Amex account and scroll to the bottom of the page and click “view all” in the Amex offers section. Once you’ve found the offer you want, click “save to card” and be sure to use that card on your eligible purchases.
Featured photo by John Gribben/The Points Guy
