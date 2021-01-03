Maximising an Amex Offer for a nearly free London staycation: TPG reader success story
We’ve been asking to hear your travel success and mistake stories to both celebrate and help our TPG U.K. community — even if you’re not travelling as much right now.
This week, Sarah A. showed how she was able to take advantage of an Amex Offer for a much-needed staycation. Her story has been edited:
“I’ve always been a deals lover, and I couldn’t resist the pull of the Platinum Card from American Express card despite its hefty fee. I was initially enticed by the John Lewis offer that you mentioned, but unfortunately, I wasn’t targeted for this particular offer.
I was, however, targeted for the Amex Offer to get £400 back after spending £400 with Marriott. Obviously, it wasn’t as easy to take advantage of the offer, especially as international travel was pretty much banned and the U.K. was just about to enter its own lockdown. I breathed a sigh of relief when I found out I had booked my stay for the day before lockdown.
I headed to London for my short staycation with only the slight worry that I had missed an essential term or condition on the Amex offer, which would render my almost-free stay the most expensive night in a hotel I’ve ever experienced. It was actually quite difficult to spend £400 for a single night for a single traveller at a Marriott in London. I could have easily found a thoroughly pleasant room for around the £200 mark, but this was nowhere near the threshold needed to qualify for the offer. I finally found a suite at The Westbury Mayfair, including breakfast, for £420. There was also a 5% service charge added for staff at checkout, which took the total to £441.
I had a wonderful stay and actually felt like I was on holiday for 24 hours. I used to live in London and had a list of things to tick off my to-do list, including an early morning run in St James’ park, which was a highlight of the stay. The hotel itself was old school, mid-range luxury. I wined, dined and shopped in the capital to my heart’s content and had a sparkly Bond Street almost to myself as I wandered back to my luxury suite after a delicious meal at the German Gymnasium in Kings Cross.
Upon my return home, I tentatively checked my Amex balance every day and jumped for joy when five days later, £400 was refunded to my account. Thank you TPG for keeping us up to date with such life-enhancing offers. My virtually free stay in Mayfair was just what I needed to prepare me for a month’s lockdown.”
Sarah’s experience of maximising an Amex Offer is a great reminder of the value that can be had from premium credit cards like the Platinum Card. Although the £400 back offer for Marriott stays isn’t a permanent benefit of the card, it’s one of the ways that Amex keeps cardholders loyal to the brand with its variety of Amex Offers.
With Amex Offers, you can often save money or earn bonus points for making purchases you were otherwise planning on making. Along with airline shopping portals, they’re one of the best ways to ensure you’re maximising your purchases and extracting all the value possible.
A luxe staycation before England’s second lockdown sounds like a great treat. Make sure you’re signed up to receive TPG U.K.’s free daily newsletter so you get deals like the £400 Marriott Amex Offer sent to your inbox every morning.
Featured photo courtesy of The Westbury Mayfair/Marriott.
