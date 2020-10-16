Amex Offer: Spend £200 with Marriott, get £75 back
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
This week already brought one of the best Marriott-related Amex Offers we’ve seen. With it, eligible cardholders were targeted to get £400 back after spending £400 at select Marriott properties. In other words, those who were targeted could get a free stay — or at least close to it.
Now, another Marriott Amex Offer has surfaced. With this one, targeted Amex cardholders can get £75 back after spending £200 or more with Marriott. The £75 will be given in the form of a statement credit as long as you pay for the stay by 31 December 2020.
For more TPG U.K. news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
According to the terms and conditions of the offer, you must book direct at Marriott and it’s only available at participating locations. You must book and pay by the date the offer ends. The credit should appear on your billing statement within five days from hitting the qualified spend, but it could take up to 90 days from 31 December 2020.
We’ve seen similar offers to this in the past, but this specific Amex Offer it a bit sweeter. In October 2019, we told you about an offer that awarded £50 back after spending £200 with Marriott. So this offer represents an additional £25 in statement credits.
Related: How to earn a whopping 65 points per pound spent with Marriott
To check to see if this offer is available to you, log in to your Amex account and scroll to the bottom of the page and click ‘View All’ in the Amex offers section of the account. Once you’ve found the offer you want, click ‘Save to Card’ and be sure to use that card on your eligible purchases.
Featured photo courtesy of Hospes Amerigo/Marriott.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.