Using an Amex Offer to save big on a 9-night trip to Dubai: TPG reader success story
We’ve been asking to hear your travel success and mistake stories to both celebrate and help our TPG U.K. community — even if you’re not travelling as much right now.
This week, TPG U.K. reader showed how they used a tip from the daily newsletter to lock in £250 in savings on flights with a companion to Dubai:
“After reading about the Etihad offer on the Platinum Card from American Express for £250 back when you spend £500, I decided to look at going to the Middle East with a friend. We manged to find flights to Dubai via Abu Dhabi for £750 for two people. With the Amex discount, the total worked out to about £250 per person.
Next was hotels. After some research, we found the Shangri-La Dubai had a Black Friday deal offering 50% off, so we booked a room for £70 per night!
All in all, we’ve booked a nine-night stay in Dubai at the Shangri-La for £600 per person including flights!”
This reader’s success story is a good reminder to always keep an eye out for American Express Offers. They’re a great way to be able to save some cash or earn bonus points for making purchases you were otherwise planning on making. Before purchasing something online, it’s worth not only going through an airline shopping portal before doing so, but also checking your American Express account to see if you have a targeted Amex Offer that can help you save.
This year saw some great Amex Offers — most notably, the Marriott credit. Amex targeted specific cardholders of the Platinum Card to get £400 back after spending £400 at select Marriott hotels. In other words, targeted cardholders could get a Marriott stay virtually for free.
Also, by looking out for other deals on top of those that come via Amex Offers, you can secure an extra lucrative offer. To be sure you never miss one of these premium Amex Offers that helped to save this reader money, make sure to sign up to receive TPG U.K.’s free daily newsletter.
