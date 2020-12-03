Amex Offer: Spend £10 with small businesses and get £5 back
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
American Express cards offer cardholders special promotions where you can earn bonus points or cash back on your purchases, simply known as Amex Offers. When you register the offer to your card and meet the spending requirement, you’ll be on your way to bonus points or extra cash. With this particular Amex Offer, you will be rewarded by spending at small businesses.
For more TPG U.K. news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
All you need to do is save the offer to your card and spend a minimum of £10 at eligible small businesses in order to get £5 back. The offer is available from 5-20 December 2020, perfect for those who still have Christmas shopping left to do. The offer can be used once per merchant per card, up to 10 times — meaning a total possible reward of £50 cashback.
Remember, if you have multiple American Express credit cards make sure to save the Offer to each one to benefit from even more savings.
Related: Your ultimate guide to Amex Offers
According to the terms and conditions, the offer is only valid at participating small businesses, and purchases must be paid for on the same American Express card that the offer is registered to. Once the purchase has been made, the statement credit should appear on your account within five days of qualified spending, but may take up to 90 days from the end of the offer period. Any misuse of the offer, including cancellation or refunds, may result in the credit being reversed.
In addition to this small business Amex Offer, American Express has offered cardholders added perks during the coronavirus crisis. For cardholders of The Platinum Card from American Express, that has meant earning double points on all purchases as well as two lots of £100 statement credit and more! For cardholders of The Business Platinum Card from American Express, that has meant up to £800 in savings.
Related: Amazing Amex Offer extended to end of December: Send £400 on a Marriott stay, get £400 back
To check to see if this offer is available to you, log in to your Amex account and scroll to the bottom of the page and click ‘View All’ in the Amex offers section. Once you’ve found the offer you want, click ‘Save to Card’ and be sure to use that card on your eligible purchases.
Featured photo by Thomas Barwick/Getty Images.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.