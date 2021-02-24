Outstanding offer: Earn up to 100,000 Membership Rewards points with limited-time Amex welcome bonuses
Editor’s note: After a delay, the offers are now live on Amex applications. If you applied for one of the two cards during the morning of Wednesday 24 February before the elevated offer was live, Amex will honour the new, increased welcome bonus amount.
American Express has unveiled some of its highest-ever welcome bonuses for cards in the U.K. For a limited time, small business owners who open a new card with Amex can be eligible to earn 50,000 or 100,000 Membership Rewards points for meeting minimum spending requirements.
The two highly elevated welcome bonuses break down as follows:
- The American Express Business Platinum Card — New cardmember offer: Earn 100,000 Membership Rewards points when you spend £10,000 in your first three months of cardmembership.
- The American Express Business Gold Card — New cardmember offer: Earn 50,000 Membership Rewards points when you spend £5,000 in your first three months of cardmembership.
For both cards, American Express is offering the elevated welcome bonus for a limited-time only — until 9 April 2021. Let’s break down each of these offers and the extensive benefits you can get as a cardholder.
The American Express Business Platinum Card
Until 9 April, Amex is offering a welcome bonus of 100,000 Membership Rewards points after spending £5,000 in the first three months on the business version of its premium Platinum Card. While this is the business version of the Platinum Card, the Membership Rewards points that you’ll earn as part of this 100,000-point welcome bonus offer are the same currency that you earn on personal Amex products.
The Amex Business Platinum is targeted towards businesses that can handle a large annual fee but are looking for serious earning potential and loads of benefits and protections from their card. The card comes with an annual fee of £595, which is the highest of any publicly advertised credit card in the U.K.
But, there are plenty of benefits to help offset the hefty annual fee. First of all, the welcome bonus. Based on TPG U.K.’s most recent valuations, 100,000 Membership Rewards points are worth a whopping £1,400. In other words, if you meet the minimum spending requirement in order to lock in the full welcome bonus and then maximise those points, you’ll be able to get far more value out of the points than you would pay on the annual fee in the first year.
Additionally, you’ll earn 1 Membership Rewards point for every pound spent. You’ll earn 2 Membership Rewards points for each £1 spent on flights, hotels, car hire or experiences with American Express Travel, which can be very lucrative if you or your staff are doing plenty of business travel.
In recent months, American Express has been adding additional perks and potential value to this card in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, it added up to £550 in statement credits for cardholders to use with Dell and other popular retailers, as well as a one-time £250 statement credit.
As far as perks with the Business Platinum Card, the primary cardholder can issue a complimentary Platinum Card to one of your employees, as well as up to 98 Complimentary Gold cards, and you will still receive all the points as well as all the expenses paid on all the (up to) 100 cards issued to your company. A second supplementary Platinum Card can be issued for an additional £295 annual fee, however, they will enjoy all the perks the primary cardholder does.
The Business Platinum Card comes with a complimentary Priority Pass membership, which allows you to bring one guest with you. Additionally, you’ll get access to Centurion Lounges around the world as well as Delta Sky Club access when flying with Delta.
You’ll also get access to American Express’ Fine Hotels & Resorts programme, as well as status with four hotel chains. Plus, a slew of insurance benefits. Check out our full review of the card here.
Prior to this limited-time offer, Amex offered a welcome bonus of 40,000 Membership Rewards points after spending £6,000 in the first three months of cardmembership. After 9 April, it’s likely that the welcome bonus on this card will go back down to the 40,000-point offer.
The American Express Business Gold Card
New cardholders of the Business Gold Card can, for a limited time, earn a welcome bonus of 50,000 Membership Rewards points when you spend £5,000 in your first three months of cardmembership. Similarly to the Business Platinum Card, the Membership Rewards points that you earn as part of this elevated welcome bonus are the same currency that you earn with personal Amex cards.
The Business Gold Card is aimed towards small businesses that want to earn rewards for their purchases and take advantage of the card’s benefits without having to pay a high annual fee. This card comes with an annual fee of £125, which is waived in the first year.
Based on TPG U.K.’s most recent valuations, the 50,000 Membership Rewards that are available as part of this welcome bonus offer are worth £700. In other words, you can get £700 in value — and potentially more — for hitting the minimum spending requirement while also paying no annual fee for the first year.
You’ll earn 1 Membership Rewards point for every pound spent on purchases. In addition, you’ll earn an additional Membership Rewards point for every £1 spent when you book your flight, hotel, car hire or experience through American Express Travel.
As the primary cardholder, you can request up to 99 complimentary supplementary cards for employees and associates. Additionally, you can take advantage of protections such as for refunds, purchase protection and travel accident insurance. Check out our full review of the card here.
Prior to this limited-time offer, Amex offered a welcome bonus of 20,000 Membership Rewards points after spending £3,000 in the first three months of cardmembership. It’s likely that after 9 April, the welcome bonus offer on this card will go back down to that level.
Bottom line
Ultimately, these are two absolutely stand out offers from American Express. Offering new cardholders up to 100,000 Membership Rewards points is an outstanding sum that we typically don’t see on offer in the U.K.
In order to be eligible for either of these offers, you must be a business. But, Amex has a fairly wide definition of what it considers to be a business. Additionally, the terms and conditions of both offers state that with Amex’s tight welcome bonus restrictions, if you’re applying and have enrolled in the Membership Rewards programme in the past six months, you’re not eligible for the bonus.
If you’re a small business owner and interested in getting a huge stash of Membership Rewards points added to your account balance as well as securing a great card product, the time to act is now. It’s highly unlikely that we’ll see another welcome bonus offer this high from American Express. You have until 9 April to apply for these elevate offers.
