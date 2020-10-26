American Express gives Platinum cardholders £100 to spend at Harrods
American Express is attempting to add even more value for cardholders of its most premium card. Targeted cardholders of the Platinum Card from American Express have reported a new offer for purchases made with luxury department store Harrods.
With the offer, targeted Platinum cardholders can get a £100 credit to use towards purchases at Harrods. Eligible purchases must be made on your Platinum Card between 2 November and 30 November 2020.
The £100 credit applies to purchases made both online at Harrods.com and in store at either the location in Knightsbridge or its new H Beauty shop in Intu Lakeside shopping centre, Essex.
There’s no minimum purchase that needs to be made in order to trigger the statement credit. Instead, you’ll receive 100% of your purchase back up to a total of £100. In other words, you have a free £100 to spend at Harrods.
Given the timing of the offer, it could be a good option to get a head start on your holiday shopping. Keep in mind, however, that the purchase — or purchases, up to £100 — need to be made before 30 November.
Unlike most Amex Offers we’re accustomed to seeing, this one isn’t showing on targeted Platinum cardholders’ online accounts. Instead, Amex is sending out the offer in the post.
This offer is just the latest from Amex in recent weeks. The issuer has been looking to add value for cardholders of the Platinum card. As the card is labelled as a good option for frequent travellers, it comes with a slew of travel-related benefits, such as hotel elite status and airport lounge access. However, many of its perks have been largely unusable because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Most recently, Amex reintroduced one of its popular offers, which gives cardholders £100 to spend at popular retailers, such as M&S, Waitrose, Harvey Nichols, Deliveroo and more. The offer circled around twice this year, giving members up to £200 in savings. Additionally, the issuer targeted some cardholders with a great offer at select Marriott properties to get £400 back after spending £400.
To double up on this offer to give you even more value, you could make your Harrods purchase online via an airline shopping portal. Currently, the BA eStore is offering 12 Avios per pound spent at Harrods, while Virgin Shops Away is offering 7 Virgin Points per pound spent.
So, for example, if you make a £100 purchase, you will not only get the purchase for free with the Platinum statement credit, but you’ll also earn Avios or Virgin Points. More specifically, you’d get 1,200 Avios, which are worth £13 based on TPG’s most recent valuations.
The Platinum Card currently comes with a welcome bonus of 30,000 Membership Rewards points after spending £4,000 in the first three months of cardmembership. While the £575 annual fee is steep, many of the perks of the card help to offset it.
