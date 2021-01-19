It’s back and better than before: Amex giving Platinum cardholders £175 to spend at popular retailers
American Express is welcoming its Platinum Card from American Express cardholders into 2021 with an incredible offer. Targeted Platinum cardholders will receive a statement credit of up to £175 when spending with, Waitrose & Partners, Harvey Nichols, Selfridges and online with Deliveroo.
In other words, you’ll get 100% of your purchases back in the form of a statement credit — up to £175. Happy shopping!
All you need to do is save the Offer to your card and spend at the eligible retailers. All purchases will be refunded in the form of a statement credit up to £175 on cumulative purchases. The offer expires 18 July 2021 and can be used as many times as you like across the retailers up to a limit of £175.
According to the terms and conditions, the offer is valid online and in-store at Waitrose & Partners, Harvey Nichols, Selfridges and online-only with Deliveroo. The purchase must be in GBP and be paid for on the same American Express card that the offer is registered to. Once the purchase has been made, the statement credit should appear on your account within five days, but may take up to 90 days from 18 July 2020.
The following list of exclusions are not included in the offer: At department stores, all concessions and outlets. At Waitrose, purchases made at the cellar, florist, garden, pet, cookery school, foreign currency, the gift section and Waitrose and Partners outlets at Welcome Break service stations are not included. At Harvey Nichols, international delivery, gift cards, vouchers and in-restaurant dining are not included. And at Selfridges, international delivery is not included.
This offer is only available for cardholders of the Platinum Card from American Express. To add the offer to your card, log in to your Amex account and scroll to the bottom of the page and click ‘View All’ in the Amex offers section. Once you’ve found the offer you want, click ‘Save to Card’ and be sure to use that card on your eligible purchases.
This is now the third offer of a similar kind for personal Platinum cardholders since the pandemic hit in March 2020. In September 2020 and other previous iterations of this offer, Amex added a £100 statement credit for eligible purchases. This latest offer increases that amount to £175.
TPG U.K. Director of Content Nicky Kelvin said he was justifying keeping the card, which comes with a £575 annual fee, even though he’s not travelling. This additional £175 statement credit offer is a good way for cardholders to offset the cost of the annual fee even though they may not be using all of its benefits during the coronavirus crisis.
