Turkish Airlines subsidiary to launch 2 routes from Birmingham this summer
A Turkish Airlines subsidiary wants to make a splash in the U.K. with new routes this summer.
AnadoluJet announced that it plans to launch flights from Birmingham Airport (BHX) to Turkey this summer. In total, the airline will launch flights from BHX to Antalya (AYT) and Dalaman (DLM) — two heavily leisure destinations — as of 19 July.
On both routes, AnadoluJet will use one of its Boeing 737-800 aircraft. The aircraft features an all-economy layout of 189 seats in a 3-3 configruation.
The announcement of these two routes from Birmingham aren’t the first that AnadoluJet will operate to the U.K. The regional airline, which operates some of Turkish Airlines’ regional leisure routes, already flies from London Stansted (STN) to both Dalaman and Antalya.
The route from Birmingham to Dalaman will operate on the following daily schedule:
- TK7970 Dalaman (DLM) 9:10 a.m. Departure ⇒ Birmingham (BHX) 11:40 a.m. Arrival
- TK7971 Birmingham (BHX) 12:40 p.m. Departure ⇒ Dalaman (DLM) 6:50 p.m. Arrival
Meanwhile, the route from Birmingham to Antalya (AYT) will operate on the following daily schedule:
- TK7968 Antalya (AYT) 9 a.m. Departure ⇒ Birmingham (BHX) 11:40 a.m. Arrival
- TK7969 Birmingham (BHX) 12:40 p.m. Departure ⇒ Antalya (AYT) 6:50 p.m. Arrival
Turkish Airlines already services Turkey’s capital of Istanbul (IST) from Birmingham (BHX). On that route, the long-haul, full-service carrier utilises a combination of a Boeing 787 and Airbus A321 aircraft.
“We are delighted to announce that we are starting non-stop flights to Antalya and Dalaman with Anadolujet,” said Turkish Airlines General Manager Omer Faruk. “Whether it’s couples looking for a romantic break, families setting sail on a summer holiday or friends looking for a week of fun in the sun, Antalya and Dalaman have something for everyone. We are looking forward to welcoming passengers onboard this summer.”
With the choice in destinations from BHX, it’s clear that AnadoluJet and its Turkish Airlines owner are looking to capitalise on pent-up travel demand from Brits for this summer.
As Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled in his roadmap out of lockdown, the earliest date by which international travel could return is 17 May. Johnson will update the country with the latest on the decision — with input from the Global Travel Taskforce — by 5 April.
In a precautionary move this week, the U.K. government laid out plans that it could delay the restart of international travel until July. The law could see anyone who attempts to leave the U.K. for a non-essential reason face a £5,000 fine.
However, the 30 June date is merely nothing more than legislative convenience. If the government and Global Travel Taskforce finds travel can return before that date, it will be permitted to do so.
Turkey has said that incoming travellers from the U.K. will not need a vaccine to enter.
Featured photo by DeFodi Images/Getty Images.
