British Airways Black Friday deal: Save 20% on flights and more
British Airways has introduced a few specials for its Black Friday offering. Between extra savings on holiday packages and savings on flight-only purchases, you could be on your way to a holiday in December or into 2021.
First, let’s look at the discount on flight-only purchases. Through midnight on 28 November, you can get 20% off all BA flights worldwide so long as you’re an Executive Club member. Travel must take from 3 December 2020 onwards.
In order to get the 20% discount on flights, go to BA.com and log in to your Executive Club account. Then, once you’ve selected your flights, enter the promo code BFOffer to see the 20% discount applied to your total.
The discount is valid for any Euro Traveller, World Traveller, World Traveller Plus, Club Europe or Club World flight. Note that First tickets are excluded from this discount. Additionally, travel must originate in the U.K. and be a BA-operated flight in order to be eligible
Here are some examples of what you can save with the 20% discount:
London (LHR) to New York (JFK) for £385 return after 20% discount:
London (LHR) to Male (MLE) for £692 return after 20% discount:
In addition to the 20% discount, you can save up to £200 on all-inclusive holidays. You’ll save up to £200 at Secrets, Dreams and Now Resorts in the Caribbean and Mexico. With a flight and hotel holiday, you’ll save at the following rates if you book by 1 December 2020:
- £100 per booking on stays of minimum 7 nights;
- £150 per booking on stays of minimum 10 nights; or
- £200 per booking on stays of minimum 14 nights.
Additionally, you can save £150 at Sandals resorts in the Caribbean if you book a flight and hotel package of at least seven nights.
There are a few other BA Black Friday offers for niche packages. If you’re thinking about booking a holiday package, check out BA’s dedicated Black Friday page to see if any of the sales on offer can save you cash.
At the beginning of this week, Virgin Atlantic unveiled its Black Friday offering. Through 30 November, you can get 50% off the Virgin Points needed for reward flights across Virgin’s network. Additionally, the carrier is offering discounted cash fares across its network.
Arguably, Virgin’s Black Friday deal is sweeter — especially if you have a slew of Virgin Points in your Flying Club account.
It’s worth noting, too, that BA ran a similar 50% off reward flights earlier this year, though it’s not being offered as part of this Black Friday sale.
