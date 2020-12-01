Goodbye plastic: BA brings back real glasses for first class in 2021
Glassware and proper plates are soon to return to BA’s first class service, reports GSTP.
The global pandemic of 2020 will be remembered for many reasons, not least its devastating impact on the aviation industry.
Airlines have gone into survival mode and made more route, staff and aircraft cuts than we could have imagined possible.
We’ve also seen many changes when it comes to the food and drinks service on board. In order to lower the COVID transmission risk, touchpoint contact and interaction between airline crew and passengers has been reduced.
British Airways went hard on its cutbacks, which included serving its premium passengers just sandwiches, a snack and a bottle of water earlier on in the year. As the world started to get a grip on the virus’ spread and demand for travel started to pick up, the school packed lunch style meal service got an upgrade in the form of Do&Co food boxes which were rolled out to first and Club passengers in June.
Fast forward to the end of 2020, and the majority of airlines’ first class and business class services are pretty much how they were before the pandemic hit — if they were even significantly reduced at all. But British Airways premium inflight service remains far from pre-pandemic, especially in its first class cabins.
First class passengers are still not being served their meals and drinks on the proper plates and glassware you’d expect when flying in the pointy end of the plane. So while the news of these items’ comeback will be welcomed by many a frequent flyer, we’ll still have to wait until at least 20 January 2021 before they return to service.
While this may indeed seem like a very privileged problem for first class flyers to be facing, it has left many passengers pondering the real reason behind the drastic cuts and slow return to normality in comparison to other airlines around the world. After all, if you’re paying thousands of pounds for a flight in first class, you’d expect to receive a significant difference in the food and drinks service to those paying a fraction of the price to sit “down the back”.
Emirates has even reinstated its onboard shower facilities, so why is there still no glassware in BA first?
Elsewhere onboard BA flights, all Marks&Spencers “buy onboard” was suspended very early on at the start of the coronavirus outbreak. The airline’s partnership with the classic BA high street name has recently ended and the contenders for its replacement are said to be Greggs or Waitrose. The outcome of this decision is yet to be revealed by BA.
Featured image by Nicky Kelvin/The Points Guy
