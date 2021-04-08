British Airways to launch 2 new summer holiday routes from London City Airport
British Airways is setting its sights on European journeys this summer. More specifically, the carrier is rethinking and expanding on its short-haul regional subsidiary BA CityFlyer and where the airline will operate.
On Thursday, BA announced that CityFlyer will launch two new routes from London City Airport (LCY) this summer. From 25 June, CityFlyer will begin flying from LCY to both Jersey (JER) and Gibraltar (GIB).
Both routes will operate with twice-weekly service — on Mondays and Fridays — with an Embraer E190 aircraft. Fares will start from £42 to Jersey and £43 to Gibraltar each way. The schedule will operate as follows to Jersey (JER):
- BA3283 London City (LCY) 9:45 a.m. Departure ⇒ Jersey (JER) 10:50 a.m. Arrival
- BA3284 Jersey (JER) 11:25 a.m. Departure ⇒ London City (LCY) 12:30 p.m. Arrival
And to Gibraltar (GIB), the flights will operate as follows:
- BA3289 London City (LCY) 1:15 p.m. Departure ⇒ Gibraltar (GIB) 5:10 p.m. Arrival
- BA3290 Gibraltar (GIB) 5:55 p.m. Departure ⇒ London City (LCY) 7:50 p.m. Arrival
The two new routes from CityFlyer will accompany the subsidiary airline’s existing summer routes from LCY. Typically, the airline offers summer seasonal service to a range of European summer holiday destinations.
Notably, these two additions are likely to be two nearly surefire destinations for Brits to be able to travel to this summer. As we await more information on the future of international holidays from the Global Travel Taskforce, we know that the earliest date by which it could return is 17 May.
When international travel does resume, it’ll take the form of a traffic light system. As a member of the Common Travel Area, Jersey is currently exempt from England’s mandatory 10-day quarantine for arrivals. It’s possible that will continue as we cross into summer holidays.
Currently, Gibraltar has forbidden non-Gibraltarians, residents, Spanish nationals and residents from entering. Additionally, those arriving in England from Gibraltar are still required to quarantine for 10 days. However, that could change as we learn more about which countries are included in which levels in the traffic light system.
