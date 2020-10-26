Greggs and Waitrose set to battle for British Airways inflight meals as airline drops M&S
British Airways has parted ways with Marks & Spencer. And as a replacement, you may be seeing a Greggs or Waitrose-branded onboard offering on a future BA flight.
On Monday, BA and M&S announced that they had parted ways. Since 2017, M&S had catered BA’s buy on board menu. At the time when the partnership started, BA was receiving backlash for its lacklustre onboard food offering and aimed to introduce an a la carte option. Hungry passengers could buy food if they chose to, while other passengers could pass — but gone were the days of complimentary snacks for everyone.
“We are proud to have been a supplier to BA’s short-haul food service since 2017,” an M&S spokesperson said in a statement. “Our partnership was always due to end this year and we have agreed not to renew.”
Recently, the M&S buy on board menu has been suspended as a result of the coronavirus pandemic in order to reduce the contact between passengers and crew. However, BA plans to replace the M&S option with another British brand.
“We proudly launched our buy-on-board catering in 2017 with high street favourite, M&S,” BA said in a statement. “After a successful journey, we are headed off on a new flight path. We look forward to announcing our exciting new buy-on-board proposition with a great British brand that customers have told us they love.”
While BA isn’t saying which brand the new menu partner will be, The Sun is reporting that the frontrunners are Greggs and Waitrose.
Earlier this month, British Airways and Tesco ended their long-standing partnership with the Tesco Clubcard. Beginning in 2021, you’ll no longer be able to redeem your Clubcard vouchers for Avios.
The move comes just weeks after British Airways’ parent company IAG announced executive changes at the group. Included in that, BA CEO Alex Cruz would be stepping down, with current Aer Lingus CEO Sean Doyle stepping into the role at the head of BA.
In July, IAG reported a loss of £3.8 billion for the first half of the year. At the time, then-CEO Willie Walsh detailed that the group didn’t expect demand to return until 2023 or 2024.
Featured photo courtesy of BA.
