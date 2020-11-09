Earn up to 18 Avios per pound spent on the BA eStore with triple points offer
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
British Airways has sweetened its offer for online shoppers. Those looking to earn bonus Avios for making online purchases can now look forward to up to 3x earning at certain retailers through the BA eStore.
Sign up to receive the daily TPG U.K. newsletter for more points and miles offers!
Beginning Monday and extending through much of December, you can earn up to triple Avios at the following retailers:
- Apple — 9 Avios per £ spent (up from 3)
- Argos — 3 Avios per £ spent (up from 1)
- ASOS — 9 Avios per £ spent (up from 3)
- Currys PC World — 3 Avios per £ spent (up from 1)
- Fortnum and Mason — 15 Avios per £ spent (up from 5)
- LEGO — up to 15 Avios per £ spent (up from 5)
- LOOKFANTASTIC — up to 15 Avios per £ spent (up from 5)
- Marks and Spencer — 3 Avios per £ spent (up from 1)
- NET-A-PORTER — up to 18 Avios per £ spent (up from 6)
- notonthehighstreet — 12 Avios per £ spent (up from 4)
- Selfridges — up to 12 Avios per £ spent (up from 4)
- TK Maxx — 9 Avios per £ spent (up from 3)
In addition to these triple Avios retailers, some other merchants are offering up to double Avios for purchases made through the BA eStore.
As an example, say you wanted to purchase some holiday gifts at Apple. After filling your cart, your purchase totals £1,997 for an older-generation iPhone, MacBook Pro and Apple Watch. With the triple Avios offer, that means you’d get 17,973 Avios — worth £198 based on TPG’s most reccent valuations.
It’s worth noting that for Apple — as well as many other retailers — some products are not eligible for Avios. For example, the new iPhone 12 and iPad products are not eligible for rewards. Read the terms and conditions of your selected merchant to ensure your puchase is eligible for bonus Avios.
The timing of the offer is ideal for would-be travellers. As England is now fully in its second national lockdown, non-essential travel remains off the cards. Instead of hopping on a BA 777 to fly to New York, instead, you can use this time to save enough Avios for a redemption on that route in the future.
Using an airline shopping portal is one of the best ways to do that, as you’ll earn bonus points and miles for every pound spent on the purchase. Use this time to get an early start on your holiday shopping list or buying yourself a lockdown comfort item.
Related: Everything to know about maximising online shopping portals for bonus points and miles
Best of all about this promotion is that the bonus offer runs through 23 December 2020, meaning you can take advantage of the triple Avios on offer throughout the duration of the holiday shopping season.
If you’ve never shopped using the BA eStore (it’s OK, we forgive you), now is the perfect time to get started. First-time shoppers can earn a 30% bonus for making their first purchase through the eStore. In other words, in the Apple example above, you’d get 5,361 additional Avios for a total of 23,334 Avios — worth £257 based on our valuations.
This is a welcome and potentially lucrative promotion from British Airways and its eStore. When you’re doing your holiday shopping this year — or at any time thorughout the year — don’t forget to do so through a shopping portal in order to maximise your purchases.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.