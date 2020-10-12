British Airways extending expiration date of Companion Vouchers by an additional 6 months
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Editor’s note: This is a recurring post, regularly updated with new information and offers.
British Airways has extended the expiration dates of all valid 2-4-1 Companion Vouchers and Gold Upgrade Vouchers by an additional six months as passengers delay travel due to the coronavirus outbreak. The airline confirmed to TPG that all Companion Vouchers and Gold Upgrade Vouchers with an expiry date between 1 October 2020 and 31 March 2021 have been extended by a further six months.
Sign up for the free daily TPG U.K. newsletter for more airline news.
Executive Club customers can check their accounts where the expiration date for all valid Companion Vouchers and Gold Upgrade Vouchers will be changed to a date six calendar months later, allowing passengers with no immediate travel plans more time to use them.
If you have not yet earned your annual Companion Voucher, but do so before 31 March 2021, your new voucher will also have an additional six months added to its expiration date.
Related: The ultimate guide to the British Airways Companion Voucher
The 2-4-1 Companion Voucher is arguably the most valuable perk offered by any U.K. credit card. With it, the Voucher holder can redeem two seats on any return British Airways flight from the U.K., in any class with award availability and only pay the Avios required for one passenger. Both passengers must, however, pay fees, taxes and surcharges.
One Voucher can be earned each year by meeting the following conditions with the following cards:
- The British Airways American Express Credit Card: by spending £20,000 in each calendar year; or
- The British Airways American Express Premium Plus Credit Card: by spending £10,000 in each calendar year.
The Vouchers usually have strict expiry dates. The Voucher redemption must be booked and flown within 12 months of earning for The British Airways American Express Credit Card or within 24 months for The British Airways American Express Premium Plus Credit Card.
If you wish to cancel an existing Companion Voucher booking given the new, extended expiration date, you can do this online in your Executive Club account. You will receive the Voucher, Avios and most fees, charges and taxes back when you cancel, to use at a later date.
Remember, you must book and travel before the expiration date of your Companion Voucher.
Featured image by Ben Smithson / The Points Guy
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.