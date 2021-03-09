British Airways extends Executive Club elite status by additional 12 months
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the latest information.
It’s been nearly one full year since the coronavirus pandemic took hold on our lives. And, that includes the travel and aviation industries, with the pandemic having grounded us at home and without any foreseeable travel plans.
Since the start of the pandemic, airlines had introduced status extension offers for their elite and loyal customers. With elites not being able to fly, their status was at risk of expiring. But with the extensions, airlines paved a path for flyers to return to the sky when actually permitted to do so with their same elite benefits.
After first having extended Executive Club elite status in June 2020, British Airways announced on Tuesday that it’s “protecting” the Tier status of Executive Club members whose Tier Point collection date falls between 1 July and 31 December 2021. BA says that the members’ Tier status will be protected for an additional 12 months, irrespective of how many Tier Points they earn.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
In June 2020, British Airways announced that all members, regardless of renewal date, would benefit from a 12-month extension of status. The move started with members whose Tier Point collection year began in July 2020 through to June 2021. The move also means that BA will have extended elite status for some members for two years.
Tuesday’s announcement picks up where that extension left off. Now, members who are set to expire between 1 July and 31 December 2021 will see an additional extension of 12 months.
For example, if you have Executive Club status that is set to expire in October 2021, it will now expire in October 2022 — allowing you 12 additional months to collect Tier Points to achieve or upgrade your level of status.
You should see your new status expiration date shown in your Executive Club account in the coming days and weeks.
25% Tier Point threshold reduction
In addition to Tuesday’s announcement that it’s extending elite status for an additional 12 months, BA will also be continuing its 25% Tier Point reduction threshold, which was originally announced in June 2020.
Until July 2022, British Airways has reduced the number of Tier Points needed to gain Bronze, Silver, Gold, Gold Guest List and the Concorde Room Card by 25% for the year after the 12-month extension kicks in, making it easier for members to renew or upgrade a level.
Related: What does British Airways elite status get you, and how do you earn it?
The new amount of Tier Points required are as follows:
- Bronze — 225 Tier Points
- Silver — 450 Tier Points
- Gold — 1,125 Tier Points
- Gold Guest List — 3,750 Tier Points (2,250 Tier Points to retain)
- Concorde Room Card — 3,750 Tier Points
For members resetting on 8 August 2021, your status is protected until 30 September 2022. So, you will need to have achieved the 25% reduced qualification requirement by 8 August 2021 to retain your status through to 2022.
The reduced Tier Point requirement does not apply to earning Gold Upgrade Vouchers or any other membership benefits that are awarded at various other levels.
Continued 6-month Companion Voucher extension
Tuesday’s announcement also reiterated that BA had already extended Companion Voucher expiry dates for an additional six months. In February, the airline announced that all Companion Vouchers and Gold Upgrade Vouchers with an expiry date before 31 December 2021 have been extended by a further six months.
That announcement marked the third time during the pandemic that British Airways had extended its Companion Vouchers. It first extended them in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic, followed by a six-month extension in October 2020.
Related: 10 things you should know about the British Airways Companion Voucher
Bottom line
As an example of what this all means, say you are currently a Gold member and your Tier Point year ends on 8 August 2021 and therefore your card expiry is 30 September 2021. Your Gold status will now expire on 30 September 2022, and for your collection year (9 August 2021 – 8 August 2022) you will need to earn 1,125 TPs to achieve Gold after 30 September 2022.
Ultimately, up to two years of status extension from BA is a nice lift for elite members. The all-around status extension for all Executive Club members is welcome news for frequent travellers who have been grounded since the start of the coronavirus crisis — and may continue to be so while travel picks back up.
Featured photo by Nicky Kelvin/The Points Guy.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.