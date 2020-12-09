British Airways to launch service to Southampton with 11 new routes
British Airways is planning to land at Southampton. Beginning next summer, the nation’s flag carrier will launch 11 routes from Southampton (SOU) to destinations around Europe.
As announced by British Airways on Wednesday, BA will launch the routes with its BA CityFlyer subsidiary. In total, it will operate up to 17 seasonal flights each weekend between 1 May and 31 October 2021.
The new BA services from Southampton will replace many of those that were operated by regional carrier Flybe. However, at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March, Flybe collapsed, leaving several regional U.K. airports struggling to keep operations going.
“Today’s announcement from British Airways is fantastic news for Southampton Airport and the region during what has been the most challenging of years,” said Southampton Operations Director Steve Szalay.
On Wednesday’s arrivals and departures list, for example, Southampton has flights operated by Loganair to Edinburgh, Aurigny to Guernsey and BlueIslands to Jersey.
Here are the routes BA will launch from Southampton, as reported by Head for Points:
- Southampton (SOU) ⇒ Berlin (BER) — launches 2 May 2021
- Southampton (SOU) ⇒ Edinburgh (EDI) — launches 16 May 2021
- Southampton (SOU) ⇒ Bergerac (EGC) — launches 15 May 2021
- Southampton (SOU) ⇒ Faro (FAO) — launches 1 May 2021
- Southampton (SOU) ⇒ Florence (FLR) — launches 1 May 2021
- Southampton (SOU) ⇒ Ibiza (IBZ) — launches 2 May 2021
- Southampton (SOU) ⇒ Limoges (LIG) — launches 15 May 2021
- Southampton (SOU) ⇒ Malaga (AGP) — launches 1 May 2021
- Southampton (SOU) ⇒ Mykonos (JMK) — launches 16 May 2021
- Southampton (SOU) ⇒ Nice (NCE) — launches 15 May 2021
- Southampton (SOU) ⇒ Palma (PMI) — launches 1 May 2021
British Airways will use its Embraer 190 aircraft for these routes. These CityFlyer aircraft are typically based at London City Airport (LCY), however, given that the airport only operates on a Monday through Friday basis, they largely remain grounded on the weekend. So, these large leisure routes will operate on a weekend basis.
Tickets on these new routes went on sale on Wednesday. If you act quickly, you will be able to snag high-demand summer reward flights using Avios. Alternatively, you can get return fares to some destinations from £66.
Southampton, while it may seem farther away for Londoners, could be a promising addition to the BA network. According to SOU’s website, you can get a train from London Waterloo station to the airport in 69 minutes with South Western Railway.
“This is an exciting opportunity for the British Airways family,” said CityFlyer Managing Director Tom Stoddart. “The ideal location of the airport and excellent facilities on offer will hugely benefit our customers along the South Coast as they plan to take to the skies again and book a well-deserved holiday in the sun.”
Featured photo by NurPhoto/Getty Images.
