British Airways details meal service improvements, but not for all cabins
Effective immediately, some British Airways passengers will benefit from slight upgrades to the inflight catering on long-haul flights.
After completely removing all inflight service as a result of the pandemic, BA brought its first enhancements to the meal service at the start of the summer. Now, as flying finds itself in a new normal, another set of improvements have been brought in, as Head for Points first reported.
At this time, BA is improving long-haul Club World (business class), World Traveller Plus (premium economy) and World Traveller (economy) meals, while First, Club Europe (European business class) and Euro Traveller (short-haul economy) will stay as they are.
In Club World, BA is reintroducing hot meals served on trays and a table cloth, replacing cardboard boxed meals. The downside is that the second service will only be a chilled snack — albeit served on a table cloth. There’s a small exception to this, as passengers on some return Boeing 777 flights will continue to be served a boxed meal for the second service due to space constraints.
Perhaps the most welcome improvement for the majority of passengers will be the return of hot meals to World Traveller Plus and World Traveller, which will be served on a tray. The second smaller meal service will still be packaged in a box or bag.
These improvements are undeniably a step — albeit small — in the right direction. Passengers flying in First will continue to be served their meals in cardboard boxes. There is also no word on when drinks will return to being served out of glassware rather than plastic.
TPG reached out to BA for comment but did not receive a response by time of publication.
There’s still a long way to go before BA’s in-flight experience is anything close to what we’re used to, but for now, small improvements will help to get us there eventually.
Featured image by Ben Smithson/The Points Guy
