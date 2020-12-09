Check now: BA targeting members with Gold Upgrade Vouchers at reduced thresholds
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
British Airways is offering some Executive Club members to unlock one of its most-coveted rewards. Several TPG staffers have reported being targeted for an offer at reduced thresholds for a Gold Upgrade for One Voucher or a Gold Upgrade for Two Voucher.
In an email with the subject line “A golden opportunity,” British Airways is targeting some Executive Club members with the reduced threshold for a Gold Upgrade Voucher — or two.
Sign up to receive the daily TPG U.K. newsletter for more points and miles offers!
With the offer, after registering, the targeted member must earn 250 Tier Points by 31 March 2021 in order to get the Gold Upgrade for One Voucher (GUF1). If you were targeted for the offer and earn 500 Tier Points by 31 March 2021, you’ll get a Gold Upgrade for Two Voucher (GUF2).
In order to be eligible, you must register for the offer if you were targeted. Then, book and fly by 31 March 2021. It’s worth noting that you’ll need to complete your travel by that date in order to be eligible, and it appears as if it’s only eligible for newly booked travel.
The 250 and 500 Tier Point levels for a GUF1 and GUF2 voucher, respectively, are severely reduced amounts. Typically, two GUF1 vouchers require 3,500 Tier Points and one GUF2 requires 2,500 Tier Points.
Among the TPG staff who were targeted, one is a Gold Guest List member and two others are Gold members. So, it appears as though this offer isn’t limited to just the highest of elite tier members. For that reason, it’ll be worth checking your email — and your junk folder — to see if you received this targeted offer.
Alternatively, you can visit BA’s dedicated promotional page to see if your account is eligible. I do not have Executive Club status and got a notification that my attempted registration was unsuccessful.
A GUF can be applied to a number of itineraries. For example, you can use one on a new or existing Avios redemption, provided there’s reward or redemption availability in the higher class. Or, you could use one on a new or existing cash booking or a new or existing Travel Agent (TA) cash booking.
Related: How to earn and use the most valuable British Airways perk: Gold Upgrade Vouchers
Ultimately, this is quite a good offer for those who were targeted. There’s a decent travel window until 31 March 2021. Keep in mind, too, that in light of the coronavirus pandemic, BA has reduced the thresholds for status by 25%, which is in place until July 2022.
The new amount of Tier Points required are as follows:
- Bronze — 225 Tier Points
- Silver — 450 Tier Points
- Gold — 1,125 Tier Points
- Gold Guest List — 3,750 Tier Points (2,250 Tier Points to retain)
- Concorde Room Card — 3,750 Tier Points
Keep in mind, too, that BA has extended existing Companion Vouchers earned from cobranded British Airways American Express cards by six months. It’s also extended all members status renewal dates by 12 months.
Related: British Airways extends Executive Club elite status by 12 months and reduces thresholds for all
Featured photo by Nicky Kelvin/The Points Guy.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.