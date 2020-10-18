Stacking deals for a first-class trip at a fraction of the price: TPG reader success story
We’ve been asking to hear your travel success and mistake stories to both celebrate and help our TPG U.K. community — even if you’re not travelling as much right now.
This week, George P.. showed how he and his group were able to successfully pay a fraction of the price for an upgrade to business class:
“Just booked a British Airways flight to Dubai based on your BA 747 deal offer. I paid £990 using cash for the business-class return ticket and then used 18,000 Avios to upgrade to First on both legs of the flight — 9,000 Avios each way. With the 50% off Avios redemptions, it was a good time to upgrade flights using Avios.
Hopefully by the time I fly in March, BA will revert to a more pre-COVID style soft product. But 9,000 Avios for better food and the more comfortable bed seemed like good value to me.”
George was able to act fast and secure a two incredible BA deals — both of which have since expired. In honour of the 747 retirement, the carrier offered just 747 business-class tickets from less than £1,000 return. George then coupled that offer with another, one-of-a-kind sale from BA.
Through this past week, you could spend 50% of the Avios typically needed on redemptions. By coupling these two offers, George was able to secure a British Airways first-class itinerary for a fraction of the Avios and cash.
Stacking offers can often offer supreme value — especially if you can couple short-term promotions. While these two offers have expired, you can consider stacking offers like Amex Offers with deal alerts we publish regularly on TPG U.K. Being aware of available offers is a great way to ensure you’re not missing out on any savings.
Featured photo by Nicky Kelvin/The Points Guy.
