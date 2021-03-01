Coming soon: A new way to earn 1,500 Avios per month with Barclays and BA
British Airways has partnered with Barclays to make everyday banking more rewarding. The duo’s new programme, called Barclays Avios Rewards, will allow select current account members to collect Avios each month on top of the Avios earning they would already be eligible for.
With the new partnership, Barclays Premier Banking and Wealth customers who are part of the Barclays Avios Rewards programme will be able to collect 1,500 Avios each month. Additionally, members of the programme will receive an annual British Airways return flight cabin upgrade voucher, which can be redeemed within two years on an Avios reward flight booking.
The Barclays Avios Rewards programme will cost £12 per month in order to join. The catch, of course, is that the programme isn’t yet available for everyone to enrol. BA said that it’s rolling out the enrolment opportunity to Barclays Premier and Wealth customers over the coming weeks.
Based on TPG’s most recent valuations, the 1,500 Avios that you’d earn each month as part of the programme are worth about £17. So, at a minimum, you’d be getting at least £5 in return value for being a part of the programme. Plus, you’ll also be able to continue collecting Avios if you have other Barclays avenues by which to do so.
If you look at the potential Avios earning on an annual level from this new programme alone, you’d get a total of 18,000 Avios for a 12-month period, which are worth £198 based on our valuations. At the same time, you’d be charged £144 for earning them.
Where the interesting opportunities arise is by doubling up on your Avios earning with Barclays. For example, Barclays offers bonus Avios for actions such as having a mortgage with the bank, having home or contents insurance with the bank or having life insurance with Barclays.
In order to join Premier Banking and be eligible to opt into the Barclays Avios Rewards programme, you’ll need to be a Premier Banking customer or have a personal wealth current account with Barclays. A Premier Banking account requires an annual gross income of £75,000 or more paid into a Barclays current account or a minimum of £100,000 saved or invested with the bank. Additionally, you will need to register for the Barclays app, opt into paperless letters and statements for all accounts and services and opt-out of Blue Rewards if you’re an existing member — meaning you can’t double-dip on Avios and Blue Rewards.
If you’re a current account member and have been as such for at least four months, you’ll be eligible for a one-time bonus of 2,500 Avios — worth £28 based on TPG’s most recent valuations. However, if you’re considering switching accounts and use the Current Account Switcher Service, you’ll be eligible for a one-time bonus of 25,000 Avios — worth £275 based on TPG’s most recent valuations.
Once you’ve switched accounts, you can then enrol in the Barclays Avios Rewards programme to trigger the monthly 1,200 Avios earning — of course, once the new programme is live.
“We’re focused on offering members a wide range of ways to collect and spend Avios through our network of partners,” said Adam Daniels, CEO at Avios. “Barclays, through the newly-created Barclays Avios Rewards programme, is a great example of this, because it gives customers plenty of ways to collect Avios through different strands of banking activity.”
Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more details on this programme, including launch date for everyone.
