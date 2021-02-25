Watch as I go behind the scenes at the Etihad Airways Aviation Training Centre
Last year, before the U.K. was in its third lockdown, I left the country to film a video on board the rare British Airways 787 Dreamliner route from London (LHR) to Athens (ATH). After arriving in Greece, Boris Johnson announced a fresh national lockdown — the second of its kind — to take place throughout November 2020. I took this as a cue to remain abroad and found myself in the United Arab Emirates for a period.
Whilst I was there, I was invited by Etihad Airways to experience a day at its Aviation Training Centre and get a glimpse of what it’s like to train as a pilot and as cabin crew.
As well as fulfilling some lifelong dreams — like getting to open and close an aircraft door and land a plane at London Heathrow — I also learned a great deal. In our latest video, I break down the five things that I learned during my trip to Etihad HQ aviation.
You can watch the fascinating behind-the-scenes video from the day here:
Featured photo by Nicky Kelvin/The Points Guy.
