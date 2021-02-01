Going once, going twice: Items from Berlin’s Tegel airport up for auction
Have you ever wanted a piece of an airport in your house?
Items from the now-closed Berlin Tegel International Airport (TXL) have gone to auction, and you can take your pick of airport items. The bulk of items for sale appear to be television screens and monitors, benches and snowplows — and there’s even a coffee roasting machine for the caffeine lovers.
Take a look at some of the items below and determine if you have enough space for a piece of an airport in your living room.
Three-seater bench
Looking to replace your living room couch? This three-seater bench is on auction with a current bid of 115 euro (£100).
Snowplow
There are several snowplows up for auction, with the most economically-friendly model starting at 5,000 euro (£4,407).
Flat-screen monitor
If you miss squinting at the screen trying to find your flight’s gate, you can purchase this 55-inch LG monitor on auction with a current bid of 100 euro (£88).
Coffee roasting machine
For coffee lovers, now’s your chance to snag this coffee roasting machine, with a current bid of 4,000 euro (£3,526).
TXL was replaced by Berlin’s Brandenburg Airport (BER), which finally opened in the fall of 2020 after nearly a decade of delays. Named after former West Germany Chancellor Willy Brandt, the new airport, which began construction in 2006, was plagued by financial problems, bureaucratic delays and construction flaws.
The project went 4 billion euro over budget and faced growing uncertainty, with the global pandemic greatly reducing travel demand. However, with two of Berlin’s three existing airports closing and nearly 300 million euro in government aid, there is hope that the new facility will weather the pandemic.
Featured photo by Jakubaszek/Getty Images
