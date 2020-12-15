TPG Editor’s Choice Award: The best new cruise ship cabin of 2020
Among cruise fans, there’s a saying that there’s no bad cabin on a cruise ship. If you’re lucky enough to find yourself on a cruise, in any sort of cabin — even the smallest, least amenity-filled cabin — it’s all good.
That said, some cruise cabins definitely are better than others. And, if money is no object, it’s not hard to find some truly stupendous cabins out there in the cruise world.
In a first, for Cruise Week at this year’s TPG Awards, we set out to find the most stupendous cruise cabin of them all — at least among all the new cabins debuting in 2020.
It wasn’t all that hard an exercise. In fact, it barely took us a minute. The Regent Suite on luxury line Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ new Seven Seas Splendor was hands down our editors’ choice for the Best New Cabin of 2020.
As we wrote earlier this year, the Regent Suite is like nothing else at sea. Only a similar cabin on Regent’s four-year-old Seven Seas Explorer comes close to its splendour.
The Regent Suite sprawls over an astounding 4,443 square feet — nearly twice the size of the average American home.
For those of you keeping track, that makes the suite more than three times the size of the much-ballyhooed, two-deck-high Ultimate Family Suite that Royal Caribbean recently put atop Symphony of the Seas, the world’s biggest cruise ship. It’s also way bigger than the giant Sky Suites that Princess Cruises recently unveiled on its new Sky Princess.
The space is big enough for two massive bedroom complexes, three bathrooms, a living room, a separate dining area and what is perhaps the most spectacular balcony at sea.
Located at the very top of the ship, the Regent Suite also boasts one of the best views at sea. Even the captain of the vessel, three decks below on the bridge, doesn’t get quite the line of sight that a Regent Suite guest enjoys through its seemingly-endless glass walls.
The bridge also doesn’t have such luxury touches as a Steinway grand piano, designer furniture and an art collection worth thousands of dollars.
As noted above, the Regent Suite on Seven Seas Splendor has similarities to a Regent Suite found on Seven Seas Explorer. Until now, that suite has widely been considered the be-all and end-all of suites at sea. But some of the new Regent Suite’s features are even more extravagant.
Among the craziest things you’ll find in the new Regent Suite: A bed with a handmade mattress that Regent executives claim cost more than $200,000.
The bed was handcrafted by four artisans at the renowned Hästens workshop in Köping, Sweden. It’s made with horsetail hair, layered in with flax, and cotton and wool batting.
The super-pricey bed is within the Regent Suite’s master bedroom area, which is the centrepiece of the complex. In addition to a main bedroom and adjacent lounge space, there’s a massive master bathroom that doubles as a personal spa, complete with its own sauna and steam room. It’s big enough that it also can be used as a personal spa treatment room.
To that end, the Regent Suite — get this — comes with its very own spa therapist on call. Unlimited spa treatments are included in the cost of the suite.
The master bath also has a walk-in shower with a floor-to-ceiling glass wall overlooking the ocean. You can also enjoy the view from two heated relaxation loungers.
Still, the best view of the ocean from the Regent Suite is from its forward-facing, glass-enclosed solarium (which comes with a fully stocked bar).
That is, unless you walk out on the adjacent wraparound balcony. You can watch the sunset on the balcony from a custom Treesse minipool spa. Just don’t forget to grab an always-on-hand, complimentary bottle of Veuve Clicquot first.
The only downside to the Regent Suite: Its cost. The complex sells for a cool $11,000 a night.
If that sounds a tad pricey, keep in mind that the suite comes with a lot of extras, including first-class domestic flights to reach the ship. Those staying in the suite also get a personal car, driver and guide in every port. They have a concierge on call before they sail to help them plan their trip and, of course, a dedicated butler to help make arrangements once they’re onboard.
For these inclusions plus the sheer opulence of the cabin, the Regent Suite on the Seven Seas Splendor takes luxury on the high seas to stratospheric heights — and makes it an easy selection as the winner of the Best New Cruise-Ship Cabin editors’ choice award.
Featured image of courtesy of Regent Seven Seas Cruises
