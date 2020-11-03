A Romanian ultra low-cost carrier will start flying to Heathrow
Anything is possible in 2020.
Romanian ultra low-cost airline Blue Air announced it’s set to launch nonstop flights from the Romanian capital of Bucharest (OTP) to London Heathrow (LHR) for the first time. The route will replace its existing London connection to Luton (LTN) as of 1 December.
Blue Air will launch service to Heathrow initially with five weekly services and has ambitious plans to ramp this up to as many as 11 return flights per week for the summer 2021 season. The route will be operated by one of the airline’s 18 Boeing 737 aircraft, which make up its entire fleet in a combination of -300, -500 and -800 variations.
“Heathrow is not only a preferred and most convenient option for London travellers, but also one of the most intercontinental hubs for Europe,” Blue Air Chief Commercial Officer Krassimir Tanev said in a statement.
The new route will be the only direct connection between LHR and Bucharest, as British Airways plans to end its service as of 5 November. Additionally, the service will be the only ultra low-cost option at Heathrow.
“Blue Air intends to partner with several Heathrow carriers to enrich the connectivity for Romanian customers worldwide,” Tanev said, though it remains unclear which airlines the airline would partner with.
Blue Air already operates an additional three routes between Bucharest and the U.K. in Birmingham (BHX), Glasgow (GLA) and Liverpool (LPL).
This is not the first time this year that low-cost airlines are attempting to make their mark at Heathrow — one of the most competitive and lucrative aviation hubs in the world. In August, two Indian low-cost carriers announced that they would start flying to LHR — first up was SpiceJet followed soon after by Vistara.
