Dorset’s Bournemouth beach ranked as 5th best in Europe
Forget the French Riviera or the Algarve — one of the best beaches in Europe is actually on our doorstep. Bournemouth beach has been ranked as one of the best beaches of 2021.
This year’s Tripadvisor’s Travellers Choice Awards has rated Bournemouth as having the fifth-best beach in Europe and the 20th best in the whole world. Not bad.
Bournemouth has seven miles of golden sandy beaches backed by clay cliffs. Last year, when Brits were largely unable to travel abroad, it was one of the most desirable staycation and day trip destinations in the country.
In fact, due to its popularity, it was suggested it may have been responsible for spreading the novel coronavirus again after restrictions were first relaxed in June 2020.
The local council declared a “major incident” after thousands of Brits swarmed to the beach during a heatwave with reports of fighting, extreme overcrowding, excessive boozing and abuse of council workers. A total of 33 tons of rubbish was cleared up on a single morning one day last summer.
Meanwhile, the top spot in the awards globally went to Whitehaven Beach in Whitsunday Island in Australia — known for its brilliantly turquoise waters. Europe’s No. 1 one beach was voted to be Spiaggia dei Conigli in Sicily — ranking eighth in the world.
The beaches are ranked over the course of 12 months by TripAdvisor users, taking into account reviews, rating and “saves” — due to the lack of actual travel over the past year.
The other U.K. winner was Porthminster Beach in Cornwall, coming in at No. 10 in Europe.
This year, Bournemouth may be deserving of a trip. On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson detailed the country’s roadmap out of lockdown. As such, it’s likely that some domestic holidays will be allowed as of 12 April, though that date could be pushed back.
Featured photo by John Harper/Getty Images
