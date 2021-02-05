Mandatory hotel quarantine to start 15 February
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The United Kingdom announced late Thursday night 4 February the mandatory hotel quarantine will begin 15 February.
The news was first reported by the BBC, which says U.K. residents returning from COVID-19 hotspots will need to spend 10 nights in a hotel room. The government is asking hotel owners to provide rooms for more than 1,000 people per day. Just hours after the start date of the scheme was announced, the government has already set about block-booking thousands of hotel rooms.
The BBC, citing government documents, also reports guests will be escorted by government-approved security guards when they leave their rooms.
The measure applies to those returning from so-called red-list countries. Only British and Irish nationals, as well as third-country nationals who have residency rights in the U.K. who are coming from these banned countries are permitted to enter the U.K. and will be required to undergo their quarantine in a hotel as of 15 February. The cost of the hotel stay will fall on the arriving passenger and there will be no exemptions.
Sign up to receive the daily TPG newsletter for more travel news!
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the new measure back in January, but details were not released at the time.
Related: All of the countries on the UK’s high-risk list
The U.K. has already banned non-nationals and non-residents from 33 high-risk destinations from entering the country. The hotel quarantine applies to those who cannot be denied entry. The countries on the banned list are those in which the spread of new COVID-19 variants is a cause for concern.
Americans are not on the banned list at this time even though cases are still rising there.
Quarantine hotels will be near airports including Heathrow, Gatwick, London City, Birmingham, Bristol, Manchester, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen.
Johnson said previously that travellers will be met at the airport and transported to their quarantine. It is expected that all the selected hotels will be for quarantine guests only. Once inside the hotels, security guards will patrol the corridors to “prevent unauthorised access,” reports the BBC.
Any quarantine guest who needs to go outside for air or to smoke will also be escorted by security guards.
Three meals a day will be served, with both hot and cold options on offer. In addition, tea, coffee, water and fruit will be made available.
TPG previously reported that “the government is working closely with the administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to align on the same policies”.
“We have to realise there is at least the theoretical risk of a new variant that is a vaccine-busting variant coming in, we’ve got to be able to keep that under control,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said previously.
Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds had called for a blanket hotel quarantine requirement for all arriving passengers, not just those coming from high-risk countries. Labour is calling the new rules “too little, too late.”
The U.K. requires all arrivals to have a negative COVID-19 test, taken no more than 72 hours prior to scheduled departure.
Related: Pre-departure testing and self-isolation for arrivals: Everything you need to know about travelling to the UK
Featured image by JUSTIN TALLIS /Getty Images
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.