BREAKING: UAE is removed from travel corridor immediately
On Monday evening Jan. 11, Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps, took to Twitter to announce the the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be removed from the travel corridor list.
The decision has been made based on data which shows significant COVID-19 risk in the Gulf state.
Those U.K. residents who are currently in Dubai will now have to quarantine on return. If returning to Scotland, the self-isolation period of 10 days came into effect as of Monday. For those returning to England, Northern Ireland or Wales, all arrivals after 4 a.m. on Tuesday 12 January will have to self-isolate for 10 days. In other words, unless you’re already on a plane back from the U.A.E, the chances are you’re going to have to isolate when you get home.
Shapps followed the announcement with a second tweet, this time with a reminder of the rules regarding travel during lockdown calling those who break these rules “inconsiderate and selfish”.
The message is clear: Stay at home. Save lives.
Should you have any doubts about whether your travel is allowed, we put this guide together for everything you need to know which types of work travel are currently permitted.
