British Airways to close all lounges for lockdown
As England goes into lockdown from Thursday 5 November, British Airways has made the decision to close its lounges.
While all non-essential domestic and international travel is banned, the closure of BA’s lounges will be a disappointment to those who need to make essential travel over the coming weeks.
TPG U.K. reached out to British Airways for comment and we were issued with the following statement:
“Due to the U.K. government’s national restrictions, our lounges at Heathrow Terminal 5 will be temporarily closed from November 5. We will continue to follow government guidance and keep our customers updated with any changes.”
As travel started to pick up again in the summer, only some of BA’s T5 lounges reopened — namely its First, Galleries South, Galleries North and Arrivals lounges. There was also a section of the First lounge which was reserved only for Concorde Room members.
And changes such as table service rather than a buffet and the ability to order through your phone were very much welcomed by TPG U.K. staff and readers alike.
For British Airways passengers who will still have to fly through Terminal 5 for essential travel or those visiting the U.K. from abroad and will be returning home while England is in lockdown, the two alternative lounges in the terminal — the Aspire and the Plaza Premium lounge — will also be closed during this time.
While the closing of all of its lounges may initially seem drastic, the decision is in line with the government’s guidance surrounding hospitality venues.
