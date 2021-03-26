Miss first-class dining? British Airways aims to deliver it to you at home
British Airways has the perfect recipe for travellers who miss the fun of enjoying a first-class meal while flying.
The airline has created a limited-edition cook-at-home meal kit that replicates the dining experience in BA’s first-class cabins. It’s a partnership between the airline, premium catering partner DO & CO and Feast Box, which curates internationally inspired recipe boxes.
The kits, which are available starting Friday, include the ingredients to make a four-course menu inspired by British Airways’ culinary offerings on its flights. At this time, the kits are available for delivery to those on the U.K. mainland.
Each meal box costs £80 and serves two people. Customers can choose between vegetarian, fish and meat options, and the kits come with all the ingredients needed to cook the meal at home, along with a recipe sheet and an information card that comes designed as a passport.
The inventive meal kits are yet another way the airline has found to bring in much-needed revenue in the wake of the financial toll the coronavirus pandemic has taken on the business. In February, International Airlines Group (IAG), which owns BA, said its record £6.5 billion in losses was the result of the massive decline in travel due to COVID-19. The airline even had to sell off some of its famed lounge art collection to raise cash, and it’s considering selling its Waterside headquarter office outside of Heathrow.
British Airways provided a complimentary meal kit to TPG’s Senior Director of Content Nicky Kelvin, who tried it at home. Here are his thoughts on the experience and some photos of the dishes he prepared:
“Sitting down to a British Airways First-themed meal really was a special treat in the middle of a lockdown when leisure travel is banned. The kit was very comprehensive with four generous courses and a bottle of bubbly. Each course was absolutely delicious.
I was particularly surprised at how well the beef cheek came out, which I was instructed to cook sous vide style in its plastic wrapping.
It’s important to note that the preparation was a little time intensive. It was great fun making, but this is definitely a kit for those who enjoy cooking.
For example, it was on me to finely cube the salmon from larger pieces, and the herbs needed destalking, washing, patting dry and finely chopping before use. I found this relaxing and enjoyable, but these tasks might not be for someone looking for an easy meal.
BA very kindly included First crockery, which really took the experience to the next level, though these plates will not be included in the kits that are now available to the public.
If you are up for the preparation, then the reward of a very hearty, luxurious and delicious meal along with a true (albeit fleeting) feeling of being back in the skies is there for the taking.
Featured photo by Nicky Kelvin/The Points Guy.
