British Airways to restore service in first and business class
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
British Airways is set to restore most of its business and first-class service for flights starting 20 Jan, 2021.
To limit the risk of spreading COVID-19 onboard, many airlines reduced in-flight services — replacing hot meals with prepackaged snack boxes, no longer distributing blankets and pillows, no open-pour drinks in the main cabin.
But with a vaccine already in the early stages of distribution, the industry is starting to see a light at the end of the tunnel and make plans for 2021.
British Airways bringing back full service
Turning Left for Less reported that British Airways will be bringing back the following in-flight services for business and first-class:
- Standard business and first-class china, cutlery and glasses
- Dine on demand and a la cart dining in first class
- Hot meal service in regional business class (Club Europe)
- Signature afternoon tea service and special meals
- Normal Club and First bar service with premium drinks
- Full tray service for the main meal in long-haul premium economy (World Traveler Plus) and economy (World Traveler)
Though, note that dine-on-demand meals will be served on a single tray.
There are a few things not yet returning:
- No mattress toppers or blankets for Club World
- No pre-departure drinks
- No warm towel service
Related: Why you shouldn’t pay to fly British Airways Club Europe during the pandemic
Bottom line
Currently, all meals are served in snack boxes and there is no hot meal service (with the exception of international first-class cabins).
It’s nice to see British Airways — which was one of the airlines to most drastically reduce in-flight services — start reintegrating a more full-service flight experience for business and first-class passengers.
Featured image courtesy of British Airways.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.