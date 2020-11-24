Get up to 50% bonus Avios with British Airways’ mystery buy miles promotion
British Airways is running a mystery bonus when you purchase Avios. On Monday, the carrier launched the new promotion in which you can get up to 50% bonus Avios on your purchase.
Given that it’s a mystery bonus, most Executive Club members will have a varying amount of bonus Avios available to them.
To check to see what your offer is, head to British Airways’ dedicated buy miles page. Click on the Discover Your Bonus icon and sign in to your Executive Club account on the following screen. Once logged in, click the Show My Bonus icon and see what you’re targeted to receive.
I was targeted for a 40% bonus when I buy or gift Avios.
In the past, British Airways has offered far more lucrative bonuses on purchasing Avios. For example, in May, the carrier offered a 75% bonus when purchasing Avios, bringing the cost down to less than a penny per Avios. However, even the maximum as part of this mystery deal — 50% — isn’t as lucrative.
This mystery Avios bonus sale ends on Monday 30 November. As always, Executive Club members can purchase a total of 200,000 Avios each year, and the bonus miles that come with your purchase don’t count towards that total.
Let’s take my 40% bonus as an example. If I were to maximise my offer, I could get a total of 280,000 Avios for a total cost of £3,215 — a cost of about 1.15 apiece. That’s about in line with TPG U.K.’s valuation of Avios at 1.1p each.
We don’t recommend buying Avios speculatively (as in buying them now with no immediate plans to use them), however, if you know you will soon have a use for them, this is a good time to go ahead and buy.
But, if you can redeem the Avios as soon as you earn them, what sort of value is possible?
Most TPG U.K. readers will likely have some Avios in their account already. So let’s say you already have minimum 20,000 Avios in your account, which isn’t an impossible amount to collect in a short space of time. Buying an extra 60,000 Avios — plus the 24,000 40% bonus miles in my offer — at £975 would take you up to 104,000 in total, which is enough for a return trip to Dubai in British Airways Club World or Club Suite — depending on the aircraft.
The actual cost of a return first-class ticket with British Airways to Dubai prices out at about £3,000.
To calculate the saving, let’s do the maths:
£220 — Value of Avios already earned (as per TPG’s current valuations)
£975 — Cost of 100,000 Avios from 40% bonus deal
£530 — Additional tax
£1,725 — Total cost of ticket
You would still save over £1,000 on the cost of a return business-class ticket to Dubai — although remember that you will no longer earn Avios on your ticket.
So, is it worth it? It’s up to you to decide. Where there is money to be saved, there is definitely still value to be gained by buying Avios with the bonus offer deals. Additionally, if you have your eyes set on a specific redemption but don’t quite have the Avios in your account to get you there, this could be a good time to purchase them. This mystery bonus — if you’re targeted for the 50% maximum — is an interesting concept for BA. If you’re in the market for more Avios in your account, it could be worth at least checking to see which mystery offer you’ve been targeted for.
Additional reporting by Emily McNutt.
Featured photo by Ethan Steinberg / The Points Guy.
