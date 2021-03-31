Buy Virgin Points and get up to a 50% bonus with Virgin Atlantic’s latest promotion
On Monday, British Airways unveiled a 50% bonus when buying Avios. And now, Virgin Atlantic has introduced a buy miles promotion of its own. For a limited time, eligible Flying Club members can buy Virgin Points with up to a 50% bonus.
This latest buy points promotion from Virgin Atlantic is tiered, meaning the more Virgin Points that you buy, the bigger your bonus will be. The largest bonus you can get is 50%, while the smallest bonus is 15%.
The tiered bonus structure for buying Virgin Points as part of this deal breaks down as follows:
- Buy 5,000-24,000 Virgin Points, get a 15% bonus (buying for 1.3p apiece)
- Buy 25,000-69,000 Virgin Points, get a 30% bonus (buying for 1.15p apiece)
- Buy 70,000-99,000 Virgin Points, get a 40% bonus (buying for 1.07p apiece)
- Buy 100,000-150,000 Virgin Points, get a 50% bonus (buying for 1p apiece)
In other words, if you’re interested in getting a full 50% bonus on the points bought — for example, 50,000 bonus Virgin Points when you purchase 100,000 — you’ll need to be prepared to spend a good chunk of money.
This promotion runs through 30 April 2021. Keep in mind, too, that according to the terms and conditions, Flying Club members can purchase up to 150,000 Virgin Points per calendar year. Bonus points earned as part of this promotion don’t count towards that total. Additionally, all buy points transactions are subject to a £15 (or $25) transaction fee.
Is it worth it?
Before jumping into the specifics, it’s worth mentioning that TPG doesn’t recommend buying points speculatively. In other words, if you’ve got no immediate use for the purchased points, it may not be a good idea to buy a large sum of them. That’s because airline currencies are generally a bad long-term investment — at any moment, they could be devalued with little notice. For example, earlier this year, Virgin Atlantic devalued its Delta Air Lines partner awards with no notice before rolling some of the changes back.
However, if you’ve got a use for the points, this is a good opportunity to top up your Flying Club account balance. TPG U.K. values Virgin Points at 1.2p apiece. With this promotion, you can really start to lock in value at the 30% bonus threshold, which will see you buying points for 1.15p apiece. However, if you want to really maximise this promotion, look to the larger amounts, which will trigger the 50% bonus. At that level, you’ll be buying Virgin Points for 1p apiece — less than what we value Virgin Points at.
Let’s take a worked example. Say you’ve already got 30,000 Virgin Points in your Flying Club account and want to fly return from London to Cape Town in Upper Class. At off-peak levels, that return trip will cost 115,000 Virgin Points + £602. You’ll need to buy 85,000 Virgin Points at about £910.
The cost of a return flight in Upper Class on this same route is typically around £3,000. Let’s break down the maths of the cost of the same ticket when using Virgin Points:
- £360 — Value of existing Virgin Points balance
- £910 — Cost of 85,000 Virgin Points
- £602 — Cost of taxes & fees on the award ticket
- £1,872 — Total cost of the award flight
Compared to paying cash, using Virgin Points can save you a large sum. Keep in mind that because of Air Passenger Duty taxes on flights departing from the U.K., taxes on award tickets are usually sky-high.
Virgin Atlantic doesn’t run buy miles promotions very often. If you’ve been waiting for one, now is the time to act. One of Virgin Atlantic’s best-known variation of a buy miles promotion is its Miles Booster, which comes along every so often and can represent good value for money.
Bottom line
This is a nice buy miles promo from Virgin. If you’re in the market for a few extra Virgin Points, this could be a promo worth taking advantage of. However, you’ll need to buy at least 100,000 Virgin Points in order to unlock the 50% bonus.
Keep in mind that Virgin Atlantic Flying Club is also a transfer partner of American Express Membership Rewards. In other words, you can transfer your Amex points to Virgin Points at a 1:1 ratio — no purchasing points involved.
Featured photo by Nicky Kelvin/The Points Guy.
