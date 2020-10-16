CitizenM launches hotel subscription for remote workers
CitizenM is the latest hotel chain to launch a new incentive to get customers back in its hotels. Similar to Hyatt, the Dutch hotel brand is focussing its efforts on remote workers, freelancers and digital nomads by introducing two new services.
The first is aimed at corporate workers, as reported by Business Traveller. It’s a subscription-based service for those employees who travel often for work. For a fee of either £500 per month or an annual package where the twelfth month is free, companies and their employees will have several benefits at their disposal — daily workspace in a CitizenM living room, three hours of meeting room use and high-speed Wi-Fi.
Additionally, employees will get three nights to stay at the hotel per month, including breakfast and a welcome drink. If more nights or meeting room time is required, a discount of 15% will be applied.
The second option is for creatives, digital nomads and freelancers and is based on a fixed-rate package of 30 consecutive dates for £50 per night. This excludes any city tax, city charges or other tourist charges there might be at a specific destination. Additionally, a deposit of €750 must be paid to secure the rate. Packages can be split over a maximum of four hotels over a month — meaning you can hop around a city or several cities during the month. Wi-Fi and use of living rooms is included, but breakfast is a £10 premium per day. A discount of 10% on all food and drink purchases is applied.
In a world where working from home has become the norm, these two options could provide a great opportunity to escape the dining room table and release some of that pent up wanderlust.
“We saw that this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become the Netflix of the hotel industry and provide unlimited nights at a fixed price,” said Lennert de Jong, chief commercial officer at CitizenM.
The chain has 21 properties in total spanning eight countries on three continents. One of our favourites is the CitizenM at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam that has dreamy views over the airport.
While the initiative is new for CitizenM, it isn’t the first of its kind in the hospitality industry. A number of hotels across the world have instituted similar packages, allowing workers to stay at a package rate for an extended period.
