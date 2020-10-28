Coronavirus: Is my airline waiving change fees?
Editor’s note: This post is being continuously updated as new information becomes available.
Since the start of the coronavirus shut down in March, airlines around the world have had to make many changes to survive, including changes to their schedules, retiring aircraft early and, sadly, letting go of staff.
However, many airlines have implemented positive changes when it comes to travellers wanting to change flight dates, times and, in some cases, even the destination of a flight. Most fees now won’t be charged, though a fare difference may still need to be paid, if applicable.
So, whether you booked a flight before the pandemic, since the start or if you’re thinking about booking future travel but aren’t sure, then look no further than this list for everything you need to know about the airlines you’re most likely to fly from the U.K.
Here are the latest waivers currently in place at select European airlines. This post will be regularly updated with new information.
Aer Lingus
Aer Lingus has waived fees for changes on all bookings when made before 31 May 2021. Customers will be expected to pay any fare difference that there may be at the time of rebooking.
You can visit Aer Lingus’ dedicated coronavirus page here.
Air France
If you purchased your ticket on the Air France website or ticket off you can postpone your departure date without incurring any fees, depending on when you made your booking and the desired new travel date. This will be worked out on an individual basis. Additional charges may be applied if there’s an increase in fare from your original ticket.
You can visit Air France’s dedicated coronavirus page here.
Alitalia
For those who no longer wish to fly, all passengers who purchased a ticket from 1 August to 31 December for flights departing until 31 October 2021 can change their flight departure date or destination to within one year of the original flight. A cancellation and full refund is possible, should that be in the fare conditions of the ticket.
The same can be said for those who purchased a ticket from 1 May to 31 July 2020 for travel until 31 July 2021, however, these passengers are also entitled to request a voucher should they wish.
Passengers booked on a MilleMiglia award ticket can request a change of reservation or choose to reclaim their miles and receive a refund of the airport taxes.
You can visit Alitalia’s dedicated coronavirus page here.
British Airways
The airline has issued updated its Book With Confidence initiative, in which it is indefinitely removing the change fee on all new flight and holiday package bookings made from 3 March. This will cover journeys through until 31 August 2021.
You can visit British Airways’ dedicated coronavirus page here.
EasyJet
EasyJet is currently waving change fee for date and destination changes up to 14 days before travel. Unfortunately, passengers will still have to pay any difference in fare and will not receive credit if the new fare is cheaper than the original. The waiver applies to new and existing bookings until further notice.
You can visit EasyJet’s dedicated coronavirus page here.
Finnair
Passengers are permitted to change their booking made between 1 April and 31 March 2021. Changes must be made at least seven days before the departure date or just three days if your ticket was booked after 1 September. The flight must be Finnair-operated and marketed as well as booked through Finnair channels. Charges will also be incurred for an increase in fare from the original ticket.
Booking cancellations will adhere to the ticket rules of your original booking.
You can visit Finnair’s dedicated coronavirus page here.
Iberia
Bookings made between 28 May and 31 October can be changed to any date, time, origin and/or destination for free, up to 15 days before travel. Date changes are permitted for travel up to and including 30 June 2021. Any difference in fare will be charged.
If you want to cancel, you’ll be given voucher that can be used until 31 December 2021.
Tickets purchased with Avios and group reservations are not included.
You can visit Iberia’s dedicated coronavirus page here.
KLM
Passengers with booked travel can change their flight or request a voucher. Changes can be made to the destination and date of travel for all future bookings. If your departure date is before 31 March 2021, then you can also apply for a voucher. However, for departures from 1 April 2021, you will have to check the conditions of the ticket to see if you’re eligible for a refund. Charges for higher fares my apply.
You can visit KLM’s dedicated coronavirus page here.
Lufthansa Group
All Lufthansa fares can now be rebooked free of charge an unlimited number of times.
However, charges may still be incurred if the same booking class is not available when changing to different date or destination.
You can visit Lufthansa’s dedicated coronavirus page here.
Norwegian
If your flight was cancelled, you can request a refund of your unused ticket or choose CashPoints and get an extra 20% that can be used for your next trip. There are some restrictions that apply to the offer, so it is best to read the terms and conditions to see if you’re eligible.
Alternatively, if you choose to cancel your booking, you can get CashPoints as a refund instead of cash or a voucher. However, if you want to change your booking, Norwegian’s current advice is to log in to My Travels to find out more information. Changes to bookings may incur a cost depending on the type of ticket and when the booking was made.
You can visit Norwegian’s dedicated coronavirus page here.
Ryanair
For new flights booked until the end of November, Ryanair is giving passengers the right to change the date of travel with no fees. The new travel must, however, take place by 31 March 2021.
You can visit Ryanair’s dedicated coronavirus page here.
SAS
If you booked your ticket between 5 March and 30 June, you have until 30 November to change your booking without a fee to any date and time before 1 August 2021. For bookings made on or after 20 October 2020, flights can be rebooked without a fee as long as it is made more than 72 hours before the scheduled departure. Fare difference fees may be applicable. You may still pay the fare difference if the new ticket is more expensive. There is no information for bookings made between 30 June 2020 and 20 October 2020.
The destination cannot be changed on any booking.
You can visit SAS’ dedicated coronavirus page here.
Virgin Atlantic
If you have a ticket originally issued for travel from 1 March 2020 up to and including 30 November 2020, you can rebook travel through 30 September 2022. If you have a ticket issued between 1 March and 30 September 2020 for original travel dates between 1 December 2020 and 30 April 2021, you can rebook until 30 September 2022.
Virgin will also be waiving some fare differences. Where the difference in fare is £60 or less on an economy ticket, £120 on a premium economy ticket, or £350 on an Upper Class ticket, the airline will waive these so that you don’t have to pay any extra for your ticket. You can visit Virgin Atlantic’s dedicated coronavirus page here.
