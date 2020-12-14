Your guide to Cruise Week at the 2020 TPG Awards
Welcome to Cruise Week of the 2020 TPG Awards! Today marks the start of our fourth and final week for this year’s awards, and we have a full slate of content for our readers — along with additional ways for you to participate. Throughout the week, we’re diving deep into the cruise industry and will consider what the future holds for those of you waiting to take to the high seas in 2021 and beyond.
And, of course, this week will end with our final, culminating event to wrap up the entire awards: TPG’s Night of Giveaways! This is your chance to show off your knowledge from following along throughout the four weeks, so register here — then be sure to stay connected here on site and across our social channels to increase your chances at coming out on top. (Note, however, that only U.S. residents are eligible to win prizes.)
If you missed any of the prior content, check out our guides to Airlines Week, Credit Cards Week and Hotels & Destinations Week for more information.
Read on for more details on what we have on tap this week.
In This Post
Monday
As we did in previous weeks, we’ll get things started by announcing our four readers’ choice award winners: one each for the best large-ship, midsize-ship and small-ship cruise line, and then one for the best cruise loyalty programme. This is the first year we’ve included cruises as part of the reader-voted honours, so stay tuned for that announcement shortly — and feel to review the airline, credit card and hotel winners from earlier weeks.
Today will also bring the first of many stories from Gene Sloan, as he takes a look at the newest cruise ships of 2020 — all of which were either slated to start sailing right when the pandemic hit or have since hit the water (without actual passengers, of course).
Gene will also serve as our host for the week on social media, so he’ll kick things off on Instagram — including our last custom AR filter of the awards. Try it for yourself, and then tag us (@thepointsguy) when you share on your own account for a chance to take home some TPG swag — right in time for the holidays!
The most exciting event today, however, is our Instagram Live with Captain Kate McCue, who commands the Celebrity Edge — and went viral earlier this year with a much-deserved schooling of an internet troll. Hosted by TPG’s Summer Hull, this is sure to be a fantastic conversation, so be sure you’re following @thepointsguy on Instagram so you don’t miss out.
And as always, feel free to follow along to the full #TPGAwards2020 conversation on Twitter, where you can share your thoughts on all of the content launching throughout the week — especially whether you agree or disagree with the readers’ choice award winners.
Tuesday
On Tuesday, we’ll hand out our first (of four!) editors’ choice awards — for the best new cruise-ship cabin. Our editorial team took a look at all of the luxurious accommodations on new vessels and selected the one that stands above the rest. You’ll start longing to get back on a cruise with this selection.
We’re also thrilled to be hosting a Facebook Live with TPG contributor and former Carnival cruise director Matt Mitcham at noon Eastern Time. Gene and Matt will talk about what they’ve been up to over the last several months as well as what they’re looking forward to as cruising returns. Even if you’ve never set foot on a cruise ship before, you may change your mind after listening to this conversation.
Wednesday
As we hit the middle of the week, we’ll hand out our second editors’ choice award, this time for Innovation in Cruising. And Gene will also publish his deep-dive article into what the future of cruising might look like as we sail past COVID-19 in the months to come.
I’ll also be back to host our fourth (and final) Facebook roundtable of the 2020 TPG Awards, welcoming several colleagues as we dissect the four readers’ choice honorees. We have some opinionated personalities joining this week, so tune in for what is sure to be a lively conversation.
Thursday
Thursday brings our third editors’ choice award of the week, as we’ll honour the best new cruise destination for 2021. And we’ll wrap up our “Spotlight on Safety” series with a closer look at the steps cruise lines are taking to ensure passenger safety once sailings restart in earnest — though there’s still uncertainty as to when that will actually take place.
Then, at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time, we’ll launch our final, culminating event of the 2020 awards: TPG’s Night of Giveaways! Though note, however, you must be a U.S. resident to win prizes.
To participate, just join the webinar and compete in our virtual trivia, showing off everything that you remember from the four weeks of the awards. If you’re not already signed up, be sure to do so now! Capacity is limited, so register before it’s too late.
Friday
On our final day of the 2020 TPG Awards, we’ll hand out our last editors’ choice award to the cruise line with the most innovative new attraction on one of its ships. Gene will also launch his guide to the most anticipated new ships of 2021 and we’ll give out a special honour: the Lifetime Achievement Award to a deserving cruise-line executive.
Finally, our social team will launch our last interactive quiz on Instagram Stories, testing your knowledge about the major cruise lines we covered during the week.
Bottom line
We’re thrilled to launch our fourth (and final) week of the 2020 TPG Awards, and as you can see, there’s a ton of cruise-related content and engagement opportunities on the way. If you’re just visiting for the first time, be sure to review what you missed during Airlines Week, Credit Cards Week and Hotels & Destinations Week — and then register for TPG’s Night of Giveaways for a chance to win some amazing prizes.
Featured graphic by Wyatt Smith/The Points Guy
