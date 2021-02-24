Earn 2,000 bonus World of Hyatt points per two qualifying nights, and other promos
The World of Hyatt programme unveiled promotion after promotion in 2020, and it looks it’s not stopping here in the new year.
Tuesday, Hyatt announced yet another new promo — dubbed Bonus Journeys — that awards 2,000 bonus World of Hyatt points for every two qualifying nights earned between 1 March and 15 June 2021. This is worth £30 based on TPG’s most recent valuation of World of Hyatt points (1.5p per point).
To sweeten the deal, all members will earn a Free Night Award valid at any Category 1-4 Hyatt hotel after their earning ten qualifying nights during the promo period. This stacks with the 2,000-points offer, so you’d earn 10,000 points and a Free Night Award for your 10 nights, in addition to the points you already earn on your stays.
The promotion includes nights at all Hyatt properties, including participating MGM Resorts, Small Luxury Hotels (SLH) properties and Lindblad Expedition experiences.
You can register for this promotion today on Hyatt’s website. Note that registration closes for the promo on 15 May, so act quickly to register now so you can’t accidentally forget. There is no maximum number of points you can earn from this promotion and the two nights do not need to be consecutive.
Don’t forget the other promotions
More Hyatt promotions through February
When it comes to redeeming Hyatt points, all World of Hyatt members receive 15% of their redeemed points back. Further, all award stays include free parking — a perk typically limited to top-tier Globalist elite members.
Finally, you’ll earn double elite night credits through 28 February 2021, which can fast-track you up the status pyramid. But it’s even easier this year to achieve Explorist or Globalist with double elite nights through February and 2021 elite qualifications reduced by 50%.
(Note that registration closed for these Bonus Journeys offers on 15 January 2021, so hopefully, you registered in time.)
Bottom line
The newest offers to earn bonus points on your upcoming stays is a fun and relatively easy way to boost your account balance whether you are travelling soon or just planning.
Be sure to register now, so you don’t accidentally forget and leave bonus points on the table.
Featured photo of the Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi by Katie Genter / The Points Guy.
Additional reporting by Andrew Kunesh
