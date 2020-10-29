Cyprus and Lithuania removed from travel corridors list, no destinations added
As the coronavirus pandemic begins to sink into its second wave around Europe, the government is changing its travel advice. This week, the English government has removed Cyprus and Lithuania from its travel corridors list.
At the same time, it’s adding no countries to its list.
Transport Secretary Grant Schapps made the announcement on his Twitter that as of 4 a.m. on Sunday, 1 November, travellers entering England from Cyprus and Lithuania will have to self-quarantine for 14 days. The restriction applies even to British nationals who are currently abroad on holiday.
This week did not see adjustments to the travel corridors list at a regional level by readding Crete. Last month, the government unveiled its regional corridor approach. With it, the government can make decisions based on regions — like islands — rather than placing or removing an entire country from the list.
Last week, for example, the government readded Mykonos to the travel corridor list. With that announcement, travellers can enter England from the whole of Greece — including all of its islands — without having to quarantine for 14 days.
Additionally last week, the government added Maldives, Denmark and Spain’s Canary Islands to its travel corridor list, while at the same time removing Liechtenstein.
Interestingly, the government unveiled its Global Travel Taskforce this month week, which could see some changes to this travel corridor approach to international travel in the future. Airline and travel industry executives have long pressed the government to adopt a testing alternative to quarantining in order to reestablish tourism to and from the U.K.
The development of the Global Travel Taskforce is a step in the direction of establishing an alternative to the 14-day quarantine requirement. However, for the time being, travellers entering England from non-travel corridor countries are still expected to follow the mandatory quarantine requirements.
It’s worth noting that Thursday’s changes apply to travellers arriving in England, not the whole of the U.K. Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have largely introduced their own sets of travel corridors, which can differ from that of England’s.
The government has said several times that it’s keeping its travel corridor list under review constantly. At any moment, the government could add or remove countries from its list.
Featured photo by Stefan Leitner/Getty Images.
