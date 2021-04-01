Delta, the last holdout, will start selling flights to 100% on 1 May
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Roughly one year later, and Delta’s seat-blocking policy is coming to an end.
On Wednesday, the Atlanta-based carrier confirmed that it’ll once again resume selling its flights to 100% capacity beginning on 1 May, ending its year-long middle-seat block.
In recent months, Delta has extended the passenger-friendly policy in month-long increments. Now, armed with studies that suggest the risk of inflight transmission is low and combined with the rapidly growing vaccination rates, the airline believes that it’s time to end the seat block.
Want more airline-specific news? Sign up for TPG’s free new biweekly Aviation newsletter!
“The relationships we’ve built, together with the knowledge that nearly 65 percent of those who flew Delta in 2019 anticipate having at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by 1 May, are what’s giving us the assurance to offer customers the ability to choose any seat on our aircraft, while also introducing new services, products and rewards to support the journey,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a statement.
Delta will become the last airline to stop blocking middle seats. Earlier in the pandemic, Hawaiian, JetBlue and Southwest also capped capacity, but those policies were scrapped by mid-January. Alaska is still blocking select middle seats in its extra-legroom Premium Class through 31 May, but it’s selling first-class and coach to 100%.
Delta says it kept its policy around for additional passenger comfort. Leaving the middle seat empty was intended to remove anxiety about packed planes as a reason travellers might put off returning to the skies.
Now, with more travellers taking to the skies, the seat-cap could be causing Delta to lose out on additional revenue. Just take a look at the data.
American Airlines, which is selling planes to 100% capacity, recently said in an SEC filing that its seven-day moving average of net bookings is approximately 90% of the level experienced in 2019, with a domestic load factor of approximately 80% during that same period.
Well over one million travellers are passing through TSA checkpoints each day, and flights — especially to outdoor-friendly destinations — are going out full. Assuming infection rates remain low and the pace of vaccine distribution continues, experts are predicting a meaningful rebound in travel this summer.
With demand outstripping supply, Delta would lose a large chunk of revenue from those unsold seats unless it raised fares accordingly. But it’s not so easy. The current recovery is being led by leisure travellers – a typically price-sensitive group that may baulk at higher fares, even with a blocked middle seat.
Going forward, flyers can select any seat during the purchase process, and travellers should expect many flights to approach 100% capacity as the ongoing travel rebound continues.
Those who’d like to purchase a second seat for added space can still do so. You can pay cash or redeem SkyMiles for the second seat, though SkyMiles rules are written to prohibit earning miles on “tickets purchased to carry excess baggage such as musical instruments and pets or to provide extra space for the primary passenger.”
Since Delta basic economy tickets don’t come with advance seat assignments, you’ll want to avoid that type of fare if you are booking two adjacent seats to have some extra space.
“We take great pride in the trust we’ve built with customers by listening and delivering on what they said was most important, and that is the approach you can continue to expect,” said Bastian.
Featured photo by Zach Griff/The Points Guy
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.